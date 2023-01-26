ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Former Chapman Law School Dean Faces Disbarment

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKu3z_0kSh8O4X00

SANTA ANA (CNS) - The state Bar of California announced Thursday it has filed a disciplinary complaint against former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman, accusing him of pushing bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The complaint alleges Eastman promoted false and misleading claims of election fraud, including at his appearance before a crowd that included many protesters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The complaint seeks to disbar Eastman.

"There is nothing more sacrosanct to our American democracy than free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power," said George Cardona, the bar's chief trial counsel. "For California attorneys, adherence to the U.S. and California Constitutions is their highest legal duty. The Notice of Disciplinary Charges alleges that Mr. Eastman violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land -- an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy -- for which he must be held accountable."

Eastman, who planned to hold a virtual news conference Friday morning with former U.S. Attorney Edwin Meese and other judges and attorneys, issued a statement with his attorney, Randall A. Miller, saying Eastman "disputes every aspect" of the complaint.

Eastman, while working as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, authored two legal memos purporting to validate a plan to block or postpone the certification of President Joe Biden's election. Eastman argued that Vice President Mike Pence could at least postpone a certification of the votes while Trump supporters worked to replace Biden electors.

The complaint points out that multiple officials, including Trump's U.S. Attorney William Barr, said publicly that there was no evidence of the widespread election fraud touted by Trump's supporters. The complaint also notes how many of the lawsuits seeking to overturn the election results were all dumped for lack of any evidence and characterized as speculative.

The complaint also accused Eastman of helping to provoke the crowd gathering before Congress certified the vote Jan. 6.

Eastman's statement said he "determined that, in light of the acknowledged illegality and serious allegations of fraud, one possible option was for the vice president to accede to requests from numerous state legislators to postpone certification for a brief period of time to allow the claims of fraud and illegality to be assessed by the state legislatures. Dr. Eastman's assessments were the product of comprehensive research of the law and historical records -- including the 12th Amendment and Electoral Count Act, supported by reasonable interpretation of legal and historical precedent, scholarly analysis and legislative history."

Miller said, "Any lawyer engaged to provide his or her legal assessment in a dynamic, consequential, and often emotional arena should be deeply troubled by the notion that a licensing authority (bar) can take their license if they do not like the lawyer's advice, or find the advocacy distasteful."

Miller said Eastman acted ethically in his representation of Trump.

"Dr. Eastman was one of dozens of advisers to the president. He was a lawyer, not Rasputin," Miller said.

Eastman was a central figure in the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 violence. He sued to stop the select committee from gaining access to thousands of his Chapman University emails.

Eastman was successful in shielding some emails from the investigators, but U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ruled that Eastman should turn over hundreds of emails due to Carter's finding that Eastman and Trump likely committed criminal fraud in attempting to block certification of the election.

According to the bar's complaint, Eastman's "legal theory to support his proposed courses of action was based on misinterpreted historical sources, misinterpreted law review articles, and law review articles which he knew, or was grossly negligent in not knowing, were themselves fundamentally flawed, such that no reasonable attorney with expertise in constitutional or election law would conclude that Pence was legally authorized to take the actions (Eastman) proposed."

The complaint adds that in an "email exchange with another individual in early October 2020, (Eastman) himself had recognized that these courses of action were improper."

When Eastman could not convince Pence and his advisers to block the electors, he switched to delaying the certification, according to the bar. Eastman "conceded that the positions he was urging Pence to take were contrary to historical practice, violated several provisions of statutory law, and would likely be unanimously rejected by the Supreme Court," according to the bar.

In Eastman's address to the crowd before the insurrection, he said, "We know there was fraud, traditional fraud that occurred. We know that dead people voted."

The bar complaint alleges that Eastman "knew, or was grossly negligent in not knowing, that, as an attempt to cast doubt on the results of the election, this statement was false and misleading, in that, as (Eastman) knew at the time, there was no evidence upon which a reasonable attorney would rely of fraud in any state election, involving deceased voters or otherwise, which could have affected the outcome of the election."

The bar noted that though Trump claimed 5,000 ballots in Georgia were cast by dead voters, the Georgia State Election Board "found just four such votes, all of which had been returned by relatives."

The bar also faulted Eastman for claiming Dominion electronic voting machines were manipulated.

"In fact, (Eastman) knew that on or about Nov. 12, 2020, the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees issued a joint statement which stated that the `2020 presidential election was the most secure in American history' and `there was no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,"' according to the complaint.

After the mob stormed the Capitol, Eastman continued to push for Pence to delay the certification for 10 days "to allow the legislatures to finish their investigations, as well as to allow a full forensic audit of the massive amount of illegal activity that has occurred here," according to the complaint. Pence, however, announced at 3:42 a.m. that the Electoral College votes were counted and certified, electing Biden.

Comments / 11

carolynmcoch
4d ago

A sad state of affairs when a lawyer is punished like this for doing his job - representing his client ! TDS gone crazy in CA ! Good luck, Dr Eastman, you deserve better !

Reply(5)
8
Related
californiaglobe.com

Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly

A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Ex-Pasadena Symphony music director sues over vaccine mandate

A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy. David Lockington’s Los Angeles Superior Court...
PASADENA, CA
wealthinsidermag.com

: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes

The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans

The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Newsom’s Bold New Green Energy Era Will Make Us All Paupers

The devil always is in the details. And, right now, California ratepayers are being squeezed by the devil (in the form of soaring utility rate bills) and the state’s ambitious zero-carbon goals. In PG&E’s service territory, rate hikes are pounding families like an endless wave of atmospheric rivers. Parents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Adam Schiff, Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom

This week, Elex spoke with Rep. Adam Schiff, who gave his first TV interview since announcing his run for Senate. Governor Gavin Newsom discusses recent mass shooting in California and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks youth mental heath and gun violence during a visit to Santa Monica.
CALIFORNIA STATE
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers

The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
IRVINE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Jerry Garcia’s Weed Company Pulls Out of California Amid Industry Fallout

Even the brand donning the name and iconic visage of the Grateful Dead’s weed-loving Jerry Garcia can’t seem to survive California’s rocky legal pot market. Garcia Hand Picked has pulled out of the state, a company representative confirmed to SFGATE, as weed farms across the state struggle to survive amid taut regulations and high taxes. Industry experts predict a “mass extinction event,” according to the outlet, in which thousands of companies within the state will go under by the end of the year. “We're taking a pause in California,” said the brand’s parent company, Holistic Industries, in an email to SFGATE. Like many celebrity weed brands, Garcia Hand Picked outsources its growing and manufacturing to other companies, but says they are now looking for a new cannabis supplier to stay afloat in the Golden State. “We want to ensure CA consumers have the highest quality flower for the long term, so we are in the process of choosing a new local partner for cultivation, production, sales and distribution of Garcia Hand Picked in CA.” The brand will continue to sell product in five other states, the outlet reported.Read it at SFGATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Post

Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy