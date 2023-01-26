HACKED: Justice Department seize servers from group involved with Norman ransomware
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Justice says the FBI has taken steps to dismantle a network of hackers after it “hacked” the notorious Hive Ransomware Gang.Norman Public Schools releases full impact of ransomware attack
The name “Hive” might sound familiar as this international network took over networks and demanded money to keep them from leaking information online in the Norman High School ransomware attack. Norman officials say personal information belonging to current and former employees taken by the hackers have shown no signs that the information has been used maliciously.Norman releases new details following ransomware attack
The group's website is now offline and the FBI says they are actively looking to track and arrest anyone involved.
