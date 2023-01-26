ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

HACKED: Justice Department seize servers from group involved with Norman ransomware

By Terré Gables/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIt4j_0kSh7OOQ00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Justice says the FBI has taken steps to dismantle a network of hackers after it “hacked” the notorious Hive Ransomware Gang.

Norman Public Schools releases full impact of ransomware attack

The name “Hive” might sound familiar as this international network took over networks and demanded money to keep them from leaking information online in the Norman High School ransomware attack. Norman officials say personal information belonging to current and former employees taken by the hackers have shown no signs that the information has been used maliciously.

Norman releases new details following ransomware attack

The group’s website is now offline and the FBI says they are actively looking to track and arrest anyone involved.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
readfrontier.org

Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers

Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City

A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. OK woman pleads guilty to fraudulent COVID loans.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC community members and police talk about Tyre Nichols

Several protestors across the nation are coming together after the Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers at the department. Sunday, Oklahoma City and surrounding communities came together for a forum at the Tower Theatre in Uptown.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

One hurt in Southwest Oklahoma City shooting

A collapsed building is causing road closures in Shawnee. The bus is offering free rides to homeless shelters. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. OK woman pleads guilty to fraudulent COVID loans. OK woman pleads guilty to fraudulent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy