Dunwoody, GA

Three men charged with home burglary off Paper Mill Road

Two men whom Cobb Police said burglarized a home off Paper Mill Road Saturday night have been arrested, along with the driver of a vehicle who allegedly took them to the scene of the crime. According to arrest warrants, Alfredo Gallardo and Carlos Arenas broke into a home on Gateside...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Maryland man jailed after disrupting store and running from Fayette deputies

A disturbance at a local convenience store resulted in a long list of charges against a Maryland man that led to a trip to Fayette County Jail. Emmanuel Poindexter, a 36-year-old from Baltimore, was picked up the afternoon of Jan. 29 after deputies answered a call at the QuikTrip at the corner of Hwy. 85 and Hwy. 279, north of Fayetteville. The call came from employees of the store who had attempted to get the disruptive suspect to leave the premises.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
GRIFFIN, GA
Suspects in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar robbery plead guilty

ATLANTA — The four men charged in a murder investigation at Barcelona Wine Bar in Atlanta pleaded guilty on Monday, court officials confirmed. Back in 2018, Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott, and Ira Williams initially pleaded not guilty, waiving their arraignments in court. The men were charged in...
ATLANTA, GA
