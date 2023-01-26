Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Cumming City Center development gets another tenantJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Police investigating multiple robberies after thieves lure victims through popular dating app
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are on the search for suspects who swindled several men in multiple robberies after meeting them on a dating app. South Fulton police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred in the area of the Old National Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD:...
eastcobbnews.com
Three men charged with home burglary off Paper Mill Road
Two men whom Cobb Police said burglarized a home off Paper Mill Road Saturday night have been arrested, along with the driver of a vehicle who allegedly took them to the scene of the crime. According to arrest warrants, Alfredo Gallardo and Carlos Arenas broke into a home on Gateside...
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
Gwinnett County police investigating active SWAT situation, neighbors evacuated
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in Sugar Hill. Police say a man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone else is inside the home.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested after allegedly setting man's possessions on fire
A Gainesville woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly set fire to a man's possessions in the yard of a home on Elrod Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jaimie Mikayla Arnold, 31, burned more than $4,000 worth of the victim's personal belongings in her yard. Deputies responded...
MARTA officer shoots ex-boyfriend after he attacked her on-duty, police say
ATLANTA — MARTA police are investigating domestic incident which led to a shooting involving a MARTA officer. MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said at 9 p.m. Monday, one of the MARTA sergeants called the Five Points MARTA station for help regarding an incident she was involved in on Wall Street.
The Citizen Online
Maryland man jailed after disrupting store and running from Fayette deputies
A disturbance at a local convenience store resulted in a long list of charges against a Maryland man that led to a trip to Fayette County Jail. Emmanuel Poindexter, a 36-year-old from Baltimore, was picked up the afternoon of Jan. 29 after deputies answered a call at the QuikTrip at the corner of Hwy. 85 and Hwy. 279, north of Fayetteville. The call came from employees of the store who had attempted to get the disruptive suspect to leave the premises.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver pummels into biker on Buford Highway, police say
A Gwinnett County cyclist is lucky to be alive and not seriously injured after a car hit him over the weekend. It was all caught on camera.
MARTA police sergeant shoots ex-boyfriend as he attacks her, authorities say
ATLANTA — A MARTA police sergeant is recovering in the hospital after authorities said she shot her ex-boyfriend as she was getting attacked. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to step in after the sergeant fired her gun while in uniform and on duty, MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said Monday night.
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
Suspects in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar robbery plead guilty
ATLANTA — The four men charged in a murder investigation at Barcelona Wine Bar in Atlanta pleaded guilty on Monday, court officials confirmed. Back in 2018, Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott, and Ira Williams initially pleaded not guilty, waiving their arraignments in court. The men were charged in...
'My husband deserves justice' | Widow frustrated, wants to see movement in case after 41-year-old killed
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Months after a LaGrange man was killed in South Fulton during a police chase, the victim's widow is demanding justice. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday no police agency has sought charges for the 2022 death of 41-year-old Jonathon Denham. His widow,...
APD finds man suffering from gunshot wound on Downtown Connector after traffic stop, later dies
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers who pulled a car over on the Downtown Connector Saturday found a man inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries on the interstate. At 3:45 p.m., APD said they performed a traffic stop on a car who...
Gwinnett Police release new information in search for missing 16-year-old last seen in July
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department released new details about a 16-year-old who hasn't been seen by her family since last summer. Detectives announced Monday they believe Susana Morales might have gotten into a car as she was walking home from a friend's house on July 26, 2022.
Accused car break-in suspect exchanges gunfire with owner, shoots parked cars, APD says
ATLANTA — Officials say that a man was shot at when he confronted someone attempting to break into his car. Atlanta police said on Saturday, around 4:20 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired call on Vineyards Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
Retired police dog dies in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A retired police dog died Saturday in Gwinnett County. K9 officer Viggo died with his handler, Sgt. C. Huggins, by his side, according to a statement from Gwinnett County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Viggo retired in 2015 after...
'Disheartening to see' | Video shows 5 jailers pin Clayton County inmate down, use Taser before his death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man in custody at the Clayton County Jail hung from a second-floor railing in a struggle with jailers, was shocked by a stun gun and left lifeless for 20 minutes before emergency medical officials arrived, according to a newly-released timeline from the medical examiner's office.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County chairman secretary arrested, charged with mailing threatening letter, investigators say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former secretary to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is facing criminal charges after authorities say she mailed a threatening letter to his office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with making false statements and a false report of the crime. The...
