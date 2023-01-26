ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

It's a big week...
Trust, perception and Montana elections

Earlier this month, lawmakers on the Legislature's House State Administration Committee took one of their first deep dives into the hot-button issue of how Montana runs its elections. The bill in question, House Bill 172, would give county commissioners the option of adding a countywide race to their post-election audit. The bill's sponsor, Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, framed the proposal as an extra quality-control measure for counties that conduct their elections with electronic vote tabulators. And he made the motivation behind the measure abundantly clear.
Groups seek federal protections for Arctic grayling

Environmentalists seeking federal protections for the Arctic grayling are challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's 2020 decision not to list the Big Hole River-dwelling fish as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Monday's legal filing by the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte...
Redistricting gets a dash of clapback

January 27, 2023. A...
Lawmakers pitch health insurance trust for schools

A bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers and public education organizations Wednesday unveiled a proposal to invest $60 million in a statewide health insurance trust for Montana's K-12 schools. During an event hosted in the Capitol Rotunda, supporters pitched the measure as a significant step toward reducing the financial burden...
Republican lawmaker advancing changes to how courts issue injunctions

A suite of GOP-backed bills making their way through the Senate would change when and how Montana courts can issue injunctions and temporary restraining orders. The bills mark some of this session's first legislative attempts at changing judicial processes in the state. Last session, the GOP-led Legislature passed several bills that ultimately wound up in court, sparking still-present Republican frustration with the judiciary and with trial attorneys.
For whom will the tax rebates roll?

January 20, 2023. If,...
Child welfare reforms sail through major votes

A stack of child welfare reforms sailed through major votes in the House and Senate this week as the 68th Legislature steadily progresses through its 90-day session. The bills dealing with child neglect and abuse removals, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, and Sen. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, are not the only proposals introduced so far or expected in coming months. But the bipartisan approval of the measures indicates an interest in reforming Montana's child protective system. The state's rate of child removals is more than double the national average, according to the most recently available data.
The Legislature's newest member

This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press.
Billion-dollar tax rebate, spending package passes budget committee

Republicans on a key legislative committee voted Friday to advance a six-bill package totalling more than a billion dollars in one-time spending, signaling that different factions of Republican lawmakers and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte have reached an agreement about how to allocate a major chunk of the state's estimated $2.5 billion surplus toward tax rebates and other priorities.
