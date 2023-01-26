A stack of child welfare reforms sailed through major votes in the House and Senate this week as the 68th Legislature steadily progresses through its 90-day session. The bills dealing with child neglect and abuse removals, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, and Sen. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, are not the only proposals introduced so far or expected in coming months. But the bipartisan approval of the measures indicates an interest in reforming Montana’s child protective system. The state’s rate of child removals is more than double the national average, according to the most recently available data.

