Committee debates medical ‘right of conscience’ bill
A bill that would allow medical institutions, providers and other health care employees to deny services based on their “ethical, moral, or religious beliefs or principles” was the subject of intense debate Monday during an initial committee hearing, setting up a conflict over rights of providers and patients.
Trust, perception and Montana elections
Earlier this month, lawmakers on the Legislature’s House State Administration Committee took one of their first deep dives into the hot-button issue of how Montana runs its elections. The bill in question, House Bill 172, would give county commissioners the option of adding a countywide race to their post-election audit. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, framed the proposal as an extra quality-control measure for counties that conduct their elections with electronic vote tabulators. And he made the motivation behind the measure abundantly clear.
Groups seek federal protections for Arctic grayling
Environmentalists seeking federal protections for the Arctic grayling are challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2020 decision not to list the Big Hole River-dwelling fish as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Monday’s legal filing by the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte...
Redistricting gets a dash of clapback
Bill would penalize officials who fail to hand over records to legislative auditors
Proposed legislation making its way through the Montana Senate seeks to clarify the responsibility that state agencies have to provide certain information to legislative auditors, an apparent test case in the strength of constitutional boundaries between the legislative and executive branches. Senate Bill 73, which passed out of the Senate...
Lawmakers debate ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
Roughly 150 people gave passionate testimony Friday morning on Senate Bill 99, a proposal to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors and restrict the use of public resources for medical and social transitions. After more than five hours of commentary, opponents outnumbered proponents by more than two-to-one. SB 99, sponsored...
Resolution on new House and Senate districts is sailing through the Legislature
Groups unveil suite of legislative proposals at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’
A coalition of hunters, landowners, outfitters and policymakers unveiled a suite of hunting-centric legislative proposals Tuesday in Helena during an event dubbed “Elk Camp at the Capitol” that drew more than 100 participants. The event was organized by the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition, a group that supports...
Lawmakers, advocates prepare to fight legislative ‘attacks’ against LGBTQ people
For the second consecutive legislative session, advocates for LGBTQ rights are gearing up to protest a bill restricting transgender health care, as well as other proposals they say would discriminate against and further stigmatize LGBTQ people. This session’s brewing conflict could mimic the dynamics of the 2021 Legislature, when conservative...
Lawmakers pitch health insurance trust for schools
A bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers and public education organizations Wednesday unveiled a proposal to invest $60 million in a statewide health insurance trust for Montana’s K-12 schools. During an event hosted in the Capitol Rotunda, supporters pitched the measure as a significant step toward reducing the financial burden...
Republican lawmaker advancing changes to how courts issue injunctions
A suite of GOP-backed bills making their way through the Senate would change when and how Montana courts can issue injunctions and temporary restraining orders. The bills mark some of this session’s first legislative attempts at changing judicial processes in the state. Last session, the GOP-led Legislature passed several bills that ultimately wound up in court, sparking still-present Republican frustration with the judiciary and with trial attorneys.
For whom will the tax rebates roll?
Child welfare reforms sail through major votes
A stack of child welfare reforms sailed through major votes in the House and Senate this week as the 68th Legislature steadily progresses through its 90-day session. The bills dealing with child neglect and abuse removals, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, and Sen. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, are not the only proposals introduced so far or expected in coming months. But the bipartisan approval of the measures indicates an interest in reforming Montana’s child protective system. The state’s rate of child removals is more than double the national average, according to the most recently available data.
Bill would reverse ballot issue requirements created in 2021 session
A Republican lawmaker and a group of unlikely bedfellows from across the political spectrum are working to repeal language passed last session that erected additional hurdles to getting an issue placed on the ballot, arguing that the law runs afoul of the Montana Constitution. Senate Bill 153, sponsored by Sen....
The Legislature’s newest member
Billion-dollar tax rebate, spending package passes budget committee
Republicans on a key legislative committee voted Friday to advance a six-bill package totalling more than a billion dollars in one-time spending, signaling that different factions of Republican lawmakers and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte have reached an agreement about how to allocate a major chunk of the state’s estimated $2.5 billion surplus toward tax rebates and other priorities.
Abortion privacy bill clears major vote on Senate floor
A bill to statutorily define Montana’s constitutional right to privacy as not protecting the right to abortion passed a key vote in the Senate chamber Wednesday, leaving one more hurdle before it can continue its trajectory to a House committee. Senate Bill 154, sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell,...
