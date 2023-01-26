ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Oils, edibles from councilman’s CBD and kratom shops were target of DEA raid. Here’s why.

By Justin Mitchell, Mary Perez, Hannah Ruhoff
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7hoR_0kSh5rcZ00

The raid of multiple CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina on Thursday is part of a year-and-a-half-long U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigation that was sparked by complaints of illness after taking products sold there.

DEA agents raided six Candy Shop & Kratom stores across Mississippi, three in Hattiesburg and three on the Mississippi Coast, along with two stores in North Carolina. They are owned by Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming III.

His home in the upscale Taylor Oaks Subdivision also was raided. An agent confirmed to the Sun Herald that Deming, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. House seat in 2020, has not been arrested or detained.

The warrants served at the three Hattiesburg locations were in connection to synthetic cannabinoids connection — known as oils and edibles — “that were having additional substances added to them, which have led to serious health issues for consumers,” according to a press release from the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Chris Bell, special agent in charge for the DEA in Gulfport, said the agency got several complaints that people were getting sick after consuming products from Deming’s stores.

The raid on Thursday was mostly to recover documents, Bell said, adding that authorities are concerned over the age of some of the victims. The stores involved on the Coast were in Ocean Springs, Biloxi and Gulfport.

Kratom is a polarizing supplement that is sold as a pain reliever and to help people focus. It has also been linked to drug overdoses and is outlawed in several states, including Alabama.

There are several bills in Mississippi Legislature targeting kratom this year.

The Sun Herald reached out to Deming early Thursday afternoon for comment.

Comments / 14

keodirect_420ms
4d ago

when's the lawsuit coming he owes me a lot of money in my eyes tampering with natural substances to make more money ?

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Governor Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) delivered his State of the State address on Monday, January 30, 2023, from the Mississippi State Capitol. The governor, who is seeking re-election, delivered the following address. Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann and Speaker Gunn. To the members of the legislature and other elected officials here tonight, thank […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

DEA raids Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and other law enforcement officers raided the home and businesses of a Biloxi city councilman. The Sun Herald reported the home and businesses of Robert Deming III were raided on Thursday, January 26. The agents searched the home on Caroline Lane and an SUV and pickup […]
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with grand larceny

A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $655,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased to $655,000 ahead of the Tuesday, January 31 drawing. This one is nearing the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $665,000, which was hit in July 2021. From the January 28 drawing, 51 tickets matching four out of five winning numbers were sold with […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hearing held on Mississippi’s struggling healthcare system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus held a hearing on the state’s struggling healthcare system. Legislators heard from healthcare experts on the impact diversity can have in Mississippi hospitals. With so few Black physicians working in the state, healthcare experts believe prioritizing representation could have a positive impact. “Communities engage with individuals […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
8K+
Followers
120
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy