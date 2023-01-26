ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report

COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
WGNtv.com

Student avoids attempted kidnapping in Glenview, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a girl who had just gotten off a school bus moments earlier. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane. The victim, who police described as a female student, reported that...
GLENVIEW, IL
CBS News

Former Harvey school worker accused of embezzling $1.5 million through chicken wing orders

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A south suburban school worker stood accused Monday night in a bizarre scheme involving more than $1 million worth of stolen chicken wings.Vera Liddell is the former director of food services at Harvey School District 152 in south suburban Harvey.The Cook County State's Attorney's office alleged Liddell launched an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money.The scheme began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed on state order and replaced by virtual learning. Despite the fact that children were learning remotely, the school district...
HARVEY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined

Former prosecutor faces charges A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Retired Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman: Poor training, abuse of power, and cruelty played roles in the death of Tyre Nichols

Kristen Ziman, former Chief of the Aurora Police Department and author of “Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing,” joins John Williams to talk about the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and how this incident showed a lack of training, abysmal decision making, abuse of power, and cruelty […]
AURORA, IL
WGN News

GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit

CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue.  That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery

ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
ELGIN, IL
WGN TV

3 men charged in armed carjacking of 53-year-old woman

CHICAGO — Three men have been charged following an armed carjacking Friday on the Southwest Side. At around 8:10 p.m., Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21 and Marvin Barber, 20, were arrested in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue. Around an hour earlier, they were accused of taking...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy