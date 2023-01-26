Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report
COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
WGNtv.com
Student avoids attempted kidnapping in Glenview, police say
GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a girl who had just gotten off a school bus moments earlier. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane. The victim, who police described as a female student, reported that...
Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings from district
Former Harvey school worker accused of embezzling $1.5 million through chicken wing orders
DuPage County Sheriff Won't be Censured Over Opposition to Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face censure after comments earlier this month in which he said his department would not enforce some components of the state’s ban on assault weapons. According to a joint statement, the decision was reached after conversations involving Mendrick, DuPage County Board Chair...
Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined
Former prosecutor faces charges A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles...
Retired Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman: Poor training, abuse of power, and cruelty played roles in the death of Tyre Nichols
Kristen Ziman, former Chief of the Aurora Police Department and author of “Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing,” joins John Williams to talk about the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and how this incident showed a lack of training, abysmal decision making, abuse of power, and cruelty […]
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In Chicago
A home invasion suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a 80-year old homeowner in Chicago Monday morning. Chicago PD responded to reports of a man and woman who invaded a home on the 8500 blk of West Catherine Ave and stole items.
GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
Joliet man charged with arson after house fire, girlfriend, 4 others rescued
JOLIET, Ill. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated arson for allegedly setting a Joliet home on fire while his girlfriend and four others, including three children, were present. According to the Joliet Police Department, Kevin Williams reportedly got into an argument with his 47-year-old girlfriend at the home in the 1500 block […]
fox32chicago.com
Two guys arrested after lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit
CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue. That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery
ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
80-year-old critical after shooting suspect during Northwest Side home invasion
CHICAGO — An elderly man is in critical condition following a Northwest Side home invasion Monday morning where he shot one of the suspects, police said. At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine on the report of a home invasion and shooting. Police believe an 80-year-old […]
3 men charged in armed carjacking of 53-year-old woman
CHICAGO — Three men have been charged following an armed carjacking Friday on the Southwest Side. At around 8:10 p.m., Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21 and Marvin Barber, 20, were arrested in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue. Around an hour earlier, they were accused of taking...
fox32chicago.com
Zion man charged with DUI after crashing into squad car in Beach Park
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man is facing charges after crashing into a Lake County Sheriff squad car Sunday night in Beach Park. A sheriff's deputy was conducting a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road when he was rear-ended by a Chevrolet pickup truck, officials said.
