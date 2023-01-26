ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

City of San Angelo offices to delay opening Tuesday, Jan. 31

SAN ANGELO, Texas — City offices. City of San Angelo offices will delay opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to potential icy conditions on roadways. City offices will open at 10 a.m. Jan. 31. We encourage citizens to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling. Please use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

City of San Angelo posts recent health inspection scores

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, the City of San Angelo released inspection scores for hundreds of eating establishments across the city. You can view the results here. "The City of San Angelo Code of Ordinances defines a food establishment as a food service establishment, a retail food store, a mobile food unit and/or a roadside food vendor. Based on the definition, a food establishment is a place that sells or serves food to the public and does not distinguish between the selling or giving away of food, nor whether the establishment is a profit or non-profit. All food establishments are inspected in accordance with the Texas Food Establishment Rules, as adopted by the City of San Angelo, and uses a demerit system of inspecting.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Five SAISD students named All-State Musicians

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD proudly celebrated five students from Central High School and Lake View High School who reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve through the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) by earning the distinguished honor of TMEA All-State in band, orchestra, and choir.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Angelo State ranked among top online schools in US

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has been ranked among the nation's top 25 "Best Online Colleges for 2023" by the EDsmart higher education resource guide. This marks the fourth straight year ASU has made the EDsmart rankings. On a 100-point scale, ASU received a score of 88.2...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy