SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, the City of San Angelo released inspection scores for hundreds of eating establishments across the city. You can view the results here. "The City of San Angelo Code of Ordinances defines a food establishment as a food service establishment, a retail food store, a mobile food unit and/or a roadside food vendor. Based on the definition, a food establishment is a place that sells or serves food to the public and does not distinguish between the selling or giving away of food, nor whether the establishment is a profit or non-profit. All food establishments are inspected in accordance with the Texas Food Establishment Rules, as adopted by the City of San Angelo, and uses a demerit system of inspecting.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO