ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Johnstown Bridal Showcase is back for the first time since pandemic

Over 300 people visited the Frank. J. Pasquerilla Conference Center to see the areas largest bridal show of the year. The event featured 40 different vendors and a bridal fashion show while also providing the opportunity for brides-to-be to connect with those who can really make their big day extra special.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy