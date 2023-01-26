Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs man, 61, found dead by postal worker on porch of Roxbury home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia.
WJAC TV
Johnstown Bridal Showcase is back for the first time since pandemic
Over 300 people visited the Frank. J. Pasquerilla Conference Center to see the areas largest bridal show of the year. The event featured 40 different vendors and a bridal fashion show while also providing the opportunity for brides-to-be to connect with those who can really make their big day extra special.
