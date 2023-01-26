Read full article on original website
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon falls to No. 1 Manti on the court at home
Friday night at Carbon High School, the No.1 team in 3A, the Manti Templars in a non-region tilt. The Templars doubled up the Dinos in the first quarter and continued to build their lead taking the 64-53 win. Carbon sits at 8-9, including a 2-3 record. They sit at No.12...
kslnewsradio.com
Head on collision reported, State Route 73 closure
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are reporting a head-on collision resulting in life flight assistance. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s office said the collision occurred at SR 73 just east of Eagle Mountain Boulevard. Cannon said the highway will likely be shut down for at least half...
upr.org
Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah
Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
Wasatch Back real estate prices starting to cool
Average sale prices for single-family homes in Summit and Wasatch counties increased by just 2% in 2022. That’s a major cooldown from the year earlier, when prices shot up 28%. The number of single-family home sales last year in both counties was down nearly a third, for a total...
castlecountryradio.com
Elva Leora Davis Hansen – January 28 2023
Elva Leora Davis Hansen,92, died January 28, 2023 at her home. She was born December 12, 1930 in Cleveland Utah to Thomas Lamar Davis and Nettie Jane Oveson Davis. Grandma was the last of three girls to be born. When she wasn’t tending to the farm or riding her horse Sweetheart in Bull Holler, you could find her playing softball or with a book in her hand.
2 in critical condition following Utah County crash
Two individuals suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Utah County on Monday, Jan. 30.
Man arrested after SWAT stand off in Heber City
A 46 year-old man was booked into the Wasatch County Jail after a domestic violence call escalated to a SWAT standoff early Sunday morning.
