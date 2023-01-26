Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
WWE & AEW Stars Take Part In 10-Bell Salute At Jay Briscoe Funeral
WWE and AEW stars took part in a special 10-bell salute at Jay Briscoe’s funeral. On Sunday, January 29, the funeral for the late, great Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) took place in Laurel, Delaware with stars of the wrestling world in attendance. The funeral was live streamed on the...
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
Released WWE Star Returns & Sets Embarrassing Royal Rumble Record
Not only did one WWE star finally return ‘home’ at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she also set a Women’s Royal Rumble record!. After music hit and graphic were displayed, WWE fans finally caught a glimpse of a long to be rumored star returning to the women’s division.
WWE Royal Rumble Disaster, Elimination Chamber Plans
A look at THAT disastrous moment during the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what could be in store for us at WWE Elimination Chamber. Some big talking points coming out of Royal Rumble, so let’s take a look at them. Royal Rumble Disaster. Generally the Royal Rumble matches...
WWE SmackDown Stars Move To Raw
The road to WrestleMania has begun and already there has been several shakeups as four SmackDown stars appeared on Raw. A fan favorite WWE SmackDown group has just made the leap to WWE Raw and has their sights set on someone already!. While they may have recently announced that the...
Kofi Kingston Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Botch
SmackDown star Kofi Kingston has addressed his botched elimination escape spot at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Over the years Kingston has found some pretty innovative ways to avoid elimination in the Rumble. Unfortunately for the New Day member, his plan to stay alive in this year’s match didn’t work out...
Top Star Dislocates Knee In WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley has confirmed that she dislocated her knee during the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The Judgment Day member had an impressive showing in the bout, starting as entrant #1, and winning the entire Rumble. Ripley last eliminated Liv Morgan, who had started the match in the...
Planned Gimmick For Returning WWE Star Revealed
The planned WWE gimmick for Chelsea Green has been revealed, ahead of her return to WWE TV. Following reports that WWE was interested in re-hiring Green, Fightful reported that Green has been signed to WWE for ‘quite some time’ and is waiting for creative plans. Green has been...
Former WWE Name Reveals How The Draft Works
A former WWE name has revealed how the Draft works in the company. The WWE Draft is always a night that delivers surprises and memorable moments. The last draft took place in 2021 with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair moving to Raw, while Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair and The New Day jumped to SmackDown.
Surprising Planned WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
The planned match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event has been revealed. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), tonight’s show is surprisingly set to open up with the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The main event of the show is set to be the Undisputed WWE...
Former WWE Star Admits They Miss Performing
Former WWE star Summer Rae has admitted that she misses performing, opening up about her run with the company. Rae signed with WWE in late 2011 and made her debut on the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental brand. Following a run on the main roster, she was let go by...
Every WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Surprise Entrant
GUNTHER – Runner-Up Sheamus.
Details On Current WWE Deals’ Length Revealed
Details on current WWE deals’ length has been revealed. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his decision to retire from WWE as CEO and Chairman. With McMahon stepping down, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs, while Triple H became Chief Content Officer and took over all creative for the main roster.
Top WWE Star Teases UFC Announcement
A top WWE star has teased a UFC announcement on social media. At WWE Royal Rumble, Logan Paul made his return to WWE for the first time since Crown Jewel last November. Entering at #29 in the Men’s Rumble, Paul lasted until the final three before being eliminated by the eventual winner Cody Rhodes.
Former WWE Champion Thanks Fans For Their Return
A former two-time WWE Women’s Champion has thanked the WWE Universe for their support that led to her Royal Rumble return. Michelle McCool was signed to WWE in late 2004, remaining with the company until departure in 2011. She would reappear for the WWE Raw 25 Years Special and...
Former WWE Name Makes AEW Debut
A former WWE name made his AEW debut during Saturday’s (January 28) AEW tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. At the tapings, matches were filmed for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday on the AEW YouTube channel. The spoilery stuff is on the next page,...
Real Reason Rey Mysterio Missed WWE Royal Rumble
The real reason why Rey Mysterio didn’t compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match has now been revealed. During the Rumble, Rey Mysterio’s entrance music played for him to enter the bout as entrant #17. Mysterio never entered the arena, leaving fans scratching their heads over the whereabouts...
