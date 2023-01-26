Read full article on original website
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise TerminalAnne SpollenBrooklyn, NY
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse to fill Inwood site, vacant since 1987
After years of vacancy, 175 Roger Ave. in Inwood is expected to be transformed into modern warehouse space of 60,000-square-feet by 2024. Inwood 175, LLC and AJM Capital II, LLC have submitted a final engineering report for review by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, which states that cleanup requirements have been achieved to fully protect public health and the environment for the proposed site use. The property was designated as a brownfield site by the DEC and designated for cleanup. A brownfield site is a contaminated property.
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach seeks positive finish
Long Beach came painfully close to putting together its first winning streak of the season, but young New Hyde Park star Maeve Downing had other plans Jan. 24. Downing, an eighth-grader, scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as New Hyde Park outlasted the Marines in overtime, 48-45, in a Nassau Conference A1 girls’ basketball matchup. Her performance offset one of Long Beach’s most balanced scoring efforts of the season with five players producing at least 7 points, led by sophomore Franky DeCicco’s dozen.
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Fort Greene resident wins over $60,000 in lottery
Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue helped bring this lucky Brooklyn resident luck, and it seems that other residents will be trying their hand at the $18.1 million jackpot at their store.
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
fox5ny.com
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Shooting woes plague Freeport
Freeport’s second lengthy win streak of the season came to an end Saturday morning when it was unable to overcome a poor shooting performance against the same Massapequa team that stopped its first hot stretch. Alexa Cirabasi poured in a game-high 20 points and Briana Neary added 13 as...
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead in playoff race
The past four seasons for West Hempstead’s boys basketball program have been a struggle with just five wins over that span. This winter though, things have changed for the better as the Rams have surpassed that win total (seven) and are in the playoff conversation in Conference B2. To...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Brooklyn motorcyclist fatally struck, pinned under car on FDR Drive: police
A Brooklyn motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended and pinned under a car on the FDR Drive Sunday night, police said.
County saves Jersey Shore woods as open space in $8.5M deal, killing plan to build houses
Nearly 32 acres of open land owned by the Catholic Church in Brick will be preserved and a plan to build dozens of houses on the site will be scrapped under a preliminary deal reached Wednesday, county officials said. The Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Fund Advisory Committee approved the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Woodmere house fire leaves one firefighter injured
A Woodmere house fre injured one firefighter. Nassau County police officers responded to a fire at 539 Derby Ave., on Jan. 29, just before 3:10 a.m. The Woodmere and Lawrence-Cedarhurst fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze. A Lawrence-Cedarhurst firefighter suffered a cut to his face. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
‘She’s my baby.’ Owner of cat stolen from Shelton hotel shares heartbreak with News 12
A woman who had $8,500 worth of property stolen from her hotel room in Shelton said she doesn’t care about getting any of it back except her hairless cat, Princess.
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Herald Community Newspapers
Missing woman found after over two weeks
After being missing for almost two weeks, a developmentally disabled woman who spent the holidays in Elmont with her family is now home safe. Samantha Denise Primus, 46, was reported missing by the Nassau County Police Department on Dec. 23 and was last seen at her sister’s home on Savoy Avenue. Primus is deaf, non-verbal and has limited sign language abilities.
