Franklin Square, NY

NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Warehouse to fill Inwood site, vacant since 1987

After years of vacancy, 175 Roger Ave. in Inwood is expected to be transformed into modern warehouse space of 60,000-square-feet by 2024. Inwood 175, LLC and AJM Capital II, LLC have submitted a final engineering report for review by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, which states that cleanup requirements have been achieved to fully protect public health and the environment for the proposed site use. The property was designated as a brownfield site by the DEC and designated for cleanup. A brownfield site is a contaminated property.
MANHATTAN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach seeks positive finish

Long Beach came painfully close to putting together its first winning streak of the season, but young New Hyde Park star Maeve Downing had other plans Jan. 24. Downing, an eighth-grader, scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as New Hyde Park outlasted the Marines in overtime, 48-45, in a Nassau Conference A1 girls’ basketball matchup. Her performance offset one of Long Beach’s most balanced scoring efforts of the season with five players producing at least 7 points, led by sophomore Franky DeCicco’s dozen.
LONG BEACH, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
HUNTINGTON, NY
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Shooting woes plague Freeport

Freeport’s second lengthy win streak of the season came to an end Saturday morning when it was unable to overcome a poor shooting performance against the same Massapequa team that stopped its first hot stretch. Alexa Cirabasi poured in a game-high 20 points and Briana Neary added 13 as...
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

West Hempstead in playoff race

The past four seasons for West Hempstead’s boys basketball program have been a struggle with just five wins over that span. This winter though, things have changed for the better as the Rams have surpassed that win total (seven) and are in the playoff conversation in Conference B2. To...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Woodmere house fire leaves one firefighter injured

A Woodmere house fre injured one firefighter. Nassau County police officers responded to a fire at 539 Derby Ave., on Jan. 29, just before 3:10 a.m. The Woodmere and Lawrence-Cedarhurst fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze. A Lawrence-Cedarhurst firefighter suffered a cut to his face. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
WOODMERE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Missing woman found after over two weeks

After being missing for almost two weeks, a developmentally disabled woman who spent the holidays in Elmont with her family is now home safe. Samantha Denise Primus, 46, was reported missing by the Nassau County Police Department on Dec. 23 and was last seen at her sister’s home on Savoy Avenue. Primus is deaf, non-verbal and has limited sign language abilities.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

