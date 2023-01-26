ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

HCISD pushes for South Texas ISD funding changes

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeXUp_0kSh3TPz00
A view of a Harlingen CISD school bus Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after school dismissal. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

HARLINGEN — The school district is joining 20 Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy County districts in a growing campaign pushing legislators to quash the South Texas school district’s taxing authority.

The school board has passed a resolution “seeking legislative change to the funding of South Texas ISD and elimination of the duplication of taxes for Harlingen CISD taxpayers,” aiming to push lawmakers into introducing legislation to address concerns.

“This is not at all about doing away with South Texas ISD or asking for those additional taxing funds,” Superintendent Alicia Noyola stated Thursday. “It is simply about doing what is right for our students and for our taxpayers. As we studied the programming and particularly the funding at South Texas ISD, it raised a number of concerns. We saw a duplication of taxes and a lack of equity in funding between South Texas ISD and public school districts within Cameron, Willacy and Hidalgo.”

Across the state, the South Texas school district’s taxation has created Texas’ only case of “duplication of taxes,” Brianna Vela Garcia, the Harlingen school district’s spokeswoman, said.

Districts’ funding

Meanwhile, Noyola pointed to the South Texas school district’s “inequitable” funding.

“Beyond the simple duplication of taxes, more importantly is the lack of equity in funding that exists between what South Texas ISD receives through that taxation and what Harlingen CISD and every other district in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo County receive,” she stated. “In order for our students to receive the same amount of taxing monies that South Texas ISD students are, we would have to triple our taxes just to provide an equal amount.”

With an enrollment of about 4,200 students, the South Texas school district’s tax rate of $4.92 per $100 valuation raised $32 million in fiscal 2020-2021, providing $7,634 for every student, records show.

In Harlingen, with an enrollment of about 17,800 students, the district’s tax rate stands at $1.15 per $100 valuation, raising about $42 million while providing $2,373 for each student.

While the South Texas school district’s fund balance stood at $87.8 million during the 2020-2021 school year, Harlingen’s was set at $44.6 million.

Duplication of taxes

Last week, the school board passed the resolution following Noyola’s presentation.

In the 1960s, the state founded the South Texas school district based in Mercedes to serve the area’s special education students, authorizing the district to raise property taxes as high as 5 cents per $100 valuation, she told board members during the Dec. 17 meeting.

As other school districts began serving more special education students, the South Texas school district developed its career and technical education programs while continuing to tax its neighboring communities, she said.

Now, the state requires all school districts offer such career and technical education programs, she said.

Today, the South Texas school district offers programs similar to those of other area school districts while continuing to tax their communities, Noyola told board members.

“When you compare school districts, we have equivalent school districts,” she said. “There is no longer something special that is being provided at South Texas ISD that school districts like Harlingen do not provide, so you know they’re providing similar programming and yet our communities in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties continue to be taxed. In essence, there’s a duplication of taxes.”

‘Inequitable funding’

During her presentation, Noyola outlined factors behind what she described as the South Texas school district’s inequitable funding.

In Harlingen, as appraised property values go up, the school district lowers its tax rate, she said, noting the school board cut the district’s rate by 16 cents during the last three years.

“However, South Texas ISD is not subject to any taxation so as the property values continue to go up, we are compressing but they are not subject to any type of compression and so as these property values go up, their tax collections continue to increase,” Noyola told board members.

Meanwhile, the state does not subject the South Texas school district to return excess tax revenue as it does districts such as Point Isabel, Noyola said

“South Texas ISD is not subject to recapture so their tax collections continue to increase year to year,” she said.

In closing her presentation, Noyola suggested lawmakers consider funding the South Texas school district as they fund charter schools such as IDEA Public Schools, for which the state does not grant taxing authority.

“This is not about the elimination or doing away with South Texas ISD,” she said. “This district is a district of choice. We believe in providing choice to students and so if parents, students choose to attend South Texas ISD, that is their perrogative. However, what we are looking for is equity in funding so that our students also have the opportunities that the students that attend South Texas ISD right now are able to experience.”

Growing campaign

Now, the Harlingen school district joins 20 other districts in passing resolutions calling for changes in the South Texas school district’s funding along with the “elimination of the duplication of taxes,” including Brownsville, Donna, Edinburg, La Feria, La Villa, Lasara, Lyford, Los Fresnos, McAllen, Mission, Monte Alto, Point Isabel, Rio Hondo, San Benito, San Perlita, Santa Rosa, Sharyland, Valley View, Weslaco and Zapata.

South Texas ISD response

On Thursday, the South Texas school district did not respond to a request for comment before 5 p.m.

However, the district released a statement to the Monitor in McAllen earlier this month.

“Although STISD has taxing authority, the taxation for RGV residents within the three counties served is not double, as the rates collected by STISD and other local school districts differ considerably,” officials stated.

“Although we have taxing authority over a large geographical area, as a district so spread out, there are also unique challenges that come with the set-up that other districts do not face, like providing transportation across three counties,” officials stated. “STISD wants all families from the communities served to have the opportunity to participate in our district and programs, if they so choose, and we continue to offer free bus transportation to students throughout the three counties.”

Despite its development of career and technical education programs, the district continues to serve special education students, officials stated.

“We have also maintained our emphasis on students with special needs through our Career and Technical Education Half-Day program, a collaborative effort we have in place with sister school districts throughout the RGV, whereby students take the majority of their academic courses at their home district and take CTE courses through STISD,” officials stated.

Meanwhile, the district’s commitment to quality education has led graduates to higher education along with successful careers.

“The group that established STISD anticipated the positive changes vocational magnet schools could bring to our region and worked hard to put this district in place to do just that,” officials stated. “With multiple generations of successful alumni across the region, the state, the nation and the world, we take pride in what we have built over the last half-century for the RGV.”

Brownsville joins push against South Texas ISD taxing authority

Push to remove South Texas ISD taxing authority gains steam

Legislators urge consideration, study on South Texas ISD funding question

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Plumber finds fetus in Mission pipes, sources say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has confirmed an investigation is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in a pipe. According to information obtained by ValleyCentral, a plumber was working to unclog a pipe when he found the remains at apartments on the 400 block of San Antonio […]
MISSION, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen rollover accident hospitalizes woman

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police reported a single-vehicle rollover Monday morning on the eastbound lane of U.S. Expressway 83. Harlingen Police PIO Sgt. Larry Moore told ValleyCentral that the female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, hit the barrier just past Stuart Place Road. Police are investigating...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

La Joya ISD prepares to lay off over 100 employees

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a school board executive session last week, La Joya ISD board members approved the Staffing Adjustment Plan. “It’s not something that I think that anybody that’s sitting on this board wants to do, but I think we are faced with a very, very tough decision,” says La Joya ISD School […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD investigates death of a child

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say. At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Student brought BB gun to Sharyland Pioneer High School, police say

SHARYLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland Pioneer High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning, the district said in a social media post. At 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, the McAllen Police Department responded to a call at the high school in reference of a student with a BB gun, McAllen PD told ValleyCentral. The student was placed […]
MCALLEN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man sentenced in 2017 Texas kidnapping, murder case

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man has been sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder case in Mission. Benjamin Chavez Sanchez was sentenced Tusday to 30 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to previous...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says

Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
ValleyCentral

CBP: Woman arrested after alleged child smuggling attempt

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a woman Sunday after attempting to smuggle undocumented minors through a United States port of entry. On Jan. 29, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen woman accompanied by three minor children was traveling from Mexico to the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a press release from CBP. […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

McAllen Man Arrested For Attempting To Smuggle Meth Across Border

A McAllen man is facing drug smuggling charges after being arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry last week. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Mauricio Paez on Thursday after a secondary inspection of his Ford pickup. A search discovered more than 250 pounds of meth inside a hidden compartment in the truck.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

New charge for alleged murderer delays trial again

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County grand jurors have handed down another felony indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged murderer Anthony Eliff III. Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G. On Feb. 6, 2020, Harlingen police found Garcia dead […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Fatal single-vehicle accident occurred Sunday

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A single vehicle accident left one man dead early Sunday morning, authorities said. At approximately at 7:34 a.m. on Sunday at FM 1575, a white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound and disregarded a stop sign, according to a news release by Texas Department of Public Safety. The vehicle was occupied […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Surveillance cameras spot men stealing parts from parked cars

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in a theft. On Jan. 18 deputies responded to the 6800 block of Dockberry Road in Brownsville in reference to a theft. At the location law enforcement was able to retrieve surveillance footage from the property […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
7K+
Followers
50
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy