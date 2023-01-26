ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time

Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Who is Jaafar Jackson, the actor tapped to play Michael Jackson in the new biopic?

A Michael Jackson biopic is on its way to the big screen, and so is Jaafar Jackson, the young star poised to bring the King of Pop back to life. Officially titled Michael, the feature film will delve into “the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” Lionsgate said, according to Reuters. The film is said to include “all aspects” of the singer’s life, but since it shares an umbilical cord with Michael’s estate, its yet to be determined how sensitive topics such as Michael’s sexual assault allegations will be handled, although its safe to say the narrative will be colored by the association.
Zachary Levi imploding his DCU future proves Dwayne Johnson was right to snub ‘Shazam!’

Zachary Levi‘s recent social media activity has made last week’s somewhat mixed reactions to the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer look small-fry in terms of creating a PR disaster for the incoming DC sequel. The Billy Batson star has decided that now is the best time for him to out himself as Pfizer critic, thereby revealing that he’s got more in common with fellow superhero actor anti-vaxxers like Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly than we previously realized.
Showtime lets an audience adored vampire series burn in the sun after one season

Who’d want to be a streaming original series these days? After just one very well received season, Let the Right One In has been axed by Showtime, alongside several other shows. Based on the surprise Swedish horror romance from 2008, this American television remake has positioned itself as more...
‘Wednesday’ star shares thoughts on the ship fans are dying to see

It seems that the only way is up for Netflix’s latest champion Wednesday, the young adult supernatural murder mystery based on The Addams Family. With a second season having been greenlit (itself a rare move by the streamer) and uncontested X-factor Jenna Ortega showing no signs of slowing down, we would thank Netflix for playing all of its cards right with the show going forward.
Unfortunately, it looks like ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 is being review-bombed for obvious reasons

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett have blown everyone away with their performances in episode three of The Last of Us. In the game, we meet Bill as a Doomsday prepper who’s rigged his town with explosives, though only attentive players will figure out that he’s gay and may not even spot the corpse of his former lover Frank at the close of the chapter. The show put that front and center, giving us a beautiful love story with a gut-punch ending.
The time for James Gunn’s massive DCU announcement has seemingly been revealed

James Gunn and Peter Safran certainly caused an uproar towards the end of 2022 when they quite publicly hinted towards a complete reboot of the DCU, perhaps most prominently by way of axing Henry Cavill from his long-running role as Superman. Well, the fruits of the pair’s divisive labors on...

