Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Nepotism reigns supreme as Michael Jackson’s nephew lands lead role in totally unbiased biopic
The upcoming Antoine Fuqua directed Michael Jackson biopic has every ingredient to be a recipe for disaster, and casting Jackson’s nephew to play the troubled — but otherworldly talented — King of Pop is a legitimate wild card that could either save or completely destroy the film.
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time
Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Who is Jaafar Jackson, the actor tapped to play Michael Jackson in the new biopic?
A Michael Jackson biopic is on its way to the big screen, and so is Jaafar Jackson, the young star poised to bring the King of Pop back to life. Officially titled Michael, the feature film will delve into “the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” Lionsgate said, according to Reuters. The film is said to include “all aspects” of the singer’s life, but since it shares an umbilical cord with Michael’s estate, its yet to be determined how sensitive topics such as Michael’s sexual assault allegations will be handled, although its safe to say the narrative will be colored by the association.
Zachary Levi imploding his DCU future proves Dwayne Johnson was right to snub ‘Shazam!’
Zachary Levi‘s recent social media activity has made last week’s somewhat mixed reactions to the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer look small-fry in terms of creating a PR disaster for the incoming DC sequel. The Billy Batson star has decided that now is the best time for him to out himself as Pfizer critic, thereby revealing that he’s got more in common with fellow superhero actor anti-vaxxers like Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly than we previously realized.
A United States congressman has given James Gunn two days to deliver his DCU plan
In case there wasn’t already enough pressure on James Gunn to turn DC’s properties into a financially viable, critically successful, and fan-adored series, here comes an actual congressman with threats. Robert Garcia, a Democratic congressman for Long Beach, California, has let Gunn know the pressure is absolutely on...
Showtime lets an audience adored vampire series burn in the sun after one season
Who’d want to be a streaming original series these days? After just one very well received season, Let the Right One In has been axed by Showtime, alongside several other shows. Based on the surprise Swedish horror romance from 2008, this American television remake has positioned itself as more...
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
‘Wednesday’ star shares thoughts on the ship fans are dying to see
It seems that the only way is up for Netflix’s latest champion Wednesday, the young adult supernatural murder mystery based on The Addams Family. With a second season having been greenlit (itself a rare move by the streamer) and uncontested X-factor Jenna Ortega showing no signs of slowing down, we would thank Netflix for playing all of its cards right with the show going forward.
Undeterred DC fans know exactly who Dave Bautista should play if he can’t be James Gunn’s Bane
Even though the DC fandom’s collective hopes for the perfect Bane casting in Dave Bautista have been crushed, fancasters haven’t given up hope on bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star into James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. Bautista detailed his...
DCU diehards bide their time until James Gunn’s reveals by roasting Dwayne Johnson to a crisp
Even though it’s going to be the biggest talking point on the pop culture calendar by far, we suspect that Dwayne Johnson won’t be keeping his ear to the ground to hear what James Gunn and Peter Safran have planned for the DCU. To be fair, why would...
Unfortunately, it looks like ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 is being review-bombed for obvious reasons
Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett have blown everyone away with their performances in episode three of The Last of Us. In the game, we meet Bill as a Doomsday prepper who’s rigged his town with explosives, though only attentive players will figure out that he’s gay and may not even spot the corpse of his former lover Frank at the close of the chapter. The show put that front and center, giving us a beautiful love story with a gut-punch ending.
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
An Oscar-winning slasher dishes out a disturbing medley of murder and mayhem on streaming
Slasher movies generally don’t tend to find much favor during the thick of awards season, but as a star-studded musical of a beloved stage production that saw Tim Burton diving back into the macabre with a star-studded cast in tow, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street proved to be an exception.
HBO’s Joel and Ellie are finally rocking their iconic ‘The Last of Us’ outfits from the game
While Joel and Ellie go through a number of seasonal wardrobe changes in Naughty Dog’s original game, when you think of the leads in The Last of Us, chances are you’re thinking of Joel in a green plaid button-up shirt and Ellie in a gray long-sleeved shirt with a pink tee over the top.
Dwayne Johnson celebrates a reunion that didn’t end in box office disaster on his next bulletproof blockbuster
Like many Hollywood superstars before him, Dwayne Johnson has crafted an inner circle of regular collaborators that he works with on multiple projects, and Jake Kasdan has proven to be one of the most fruitful creative partnerships the A-lister has struck up. The filmmaker directed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle...
The time for James Gunn’s massive DCU announcement has seemingly been revealed
James Gunn and Peter Safran certainly caused an uproar towards the end of 2022 when they quite publicly hinted towards a complete reboot of the DCU, perhaps most prominently by way of axing Henry Cavill from his long-running role as Superman. Well, the fruits of the pair’s divisive labors on...
