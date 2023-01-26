ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Preview: #6 Virginia has quick turnaround with Big Monday date at Syracuse

Syracuse has already lost four games at home, but North Carolina needed some help from the officials to escape the Dome with a 72-68 win last week. The Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) get sixth-ranked Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) Monday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) with both teams on the short turnaround from games on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
#4 Virginia makes it seven straight, gutting out 67-62 win at Syracuse

Good teams find a way to steal Ws. That’s what fourth-ranked Virginia did – steal one – Monday night at Syracuse. ‘Cuse did everything but win that game, shooting 64 percent from the floor in the first half, taking control with a 12-0 second-half run, holding Virginia to 34.5 percent shooting in the second half.
SYRACUSE, NY
Virginia Basketball Notebook: Good minutes for Shedrick, Gardner key UVA win

Virginia coach Tony Bennett said earlier this week that Kadin Shedrick needed to be ready in case Bennett needed to call the former starting center’s name. Shed’s counting numbers in Saturday’s 76-57 win over Boston College weren’t all that impressive – two points, two rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal, four fouls in 13 minutes – but the redshirt junior gave Bennett important minutes off the bench.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cold first half dooms Longwood in 75-63 loss to Charleston Southern

Claudell Harris Jr. led a potent Charleston Southern attack rained down threes in the first half and free throws after halftime to take down Longwood, 75-63, on Saturday. Harris had a game-high 23 points for Charleston Southern (8-13, 4-6 Big South), thanks in part to four made threes, to go with eight rebounds.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase

The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series

A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
STAUNTON, VA
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for Jan. 30-Feb. 3

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance for the Staunton District for the coming week. Mile marker 8 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound...
STAUNTON, VA
Orange County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Kristina Simpson was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 14000 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Her clothing description and direction of travel is...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA

