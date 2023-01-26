Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Highlight of the Virginia 2023 football schedule: The return of Brennan Armstrong
Which game, Virginia Fan, do you have circled next fall? The opener against Tennessee in Nashville, maybe. I’m making that road trip, just because it’s Nashville. The home opener, then, is the next weekend against JMU, which will be favored. That one won’t be any fun. I’m...
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Five observations from #4 Virginia’s 67-62 win at Syracuse
Virginia struggled to find answers with the post D. Jesse Edwards had a quiet night in Virginia’s 73-66 win over Syracuse back on Jan. 7 – four points on 2-of-5 shooting. He did have 10 rebounds, but on the offensive end, he was an afterthought, if even that.
Augusta Free Press
Preview: #6 Virginia has quick turnaround with Big Monday date at Syracuse
Syracuse has already lost four games at home, but North Carolina needed some help from the officials to escape the Dome with a 72-68 win last week. The Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) get sixth-ranked Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) Monday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) with both teams on the short turnaround from games on Saturday.
Augusta Free Press
#4 Virginia makes it seven straight, gutting out 67-62 win at Syracuse
Good teams find a way to steal Ws. That’s what fourth-ranked Virginia did – steal one – Monday night at Syracuse. ‘Cuse did everything but win that game, shooting 64 percent from the floor in the first half, taking control with a 12-0 second-half run, holding Virginia to 34.5 percent shooting in the second half.
Augusta Free Press
UVA announces spring football practice schedule to culminate with April 15 spring game
Virginia will hold its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network, and admission for those who want to be there in person is free. The 2023 spring practice schedule is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14. The schedule...
Augusta Free Press
Syracuse battles, but #4 Virginia makes the big plays, steals one in the Dome
The beat goes on for Syracuse, another big game, another huge opportunity to take a giant step in the right direction. At the end, just another crushing defeat in a season quickly becoming on the brink for the Orange. Tonight, Syracuse battled #4 Virginia for 40 minutes, holding as much...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: So, Ryan Dunn actually committed to UVA as a walk-on?
Ryan Dunn has been quite the pleasant surprise for Virginia this season, reminding more than a few people of former star De’Andre Hunter, a springy youth who blossomed into a lottery pick. Hard as it is to believe, Dunn, a four-star prep recruit, actually committed to Virginia as a...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: Good minutes for Shedrick, Gardner key UVA win
Virginia coach Tony Bennett said earlier this week that Kadin Shedrick needed to be ready in case Bennett needed to call the former starting center’s name. Shed’s counting numbers in Saturday’s 76-57 win over Boston College weren’t all that impressive – two points, two rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal, four fouls in 13 minutes – but the redshirt junior gave Bennett important minutes off the bench.
Augusta Free Press
#6 Virginia gets 18 from Gardner, Franklin, in 76-57 win over Boston College
Boston College was able to hang around a little longer than the home crowd might have wanted, but a 24-6 Virginia second-half run closed out a 76-57 win on Saturday in Charlottesville. The win is the sixth in a row for Virginia since the Cavaliers lost 68-65 loss at Pitt...
Augusta Free Press
Cold first half dooms Longwood in 75-63 loss to Charleston Southern
Claudell Harris Jr. led a potent Charleston Southern attack rained down threes in the first half and free throws after halftime to take down Longwood, 75-63, on Saturday. Harris had a game-high 23 points for Charleston Southern (8-13, 4-6 Big South), thanks in part to four made threes, to go with eight rebounds.
Augusta Free Press
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Reading Series returns Feb. 17 at New Dominion Bookshop
The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop. The event will feature readings by prose writer Chris Register and poet imogen xtian smith. The event is cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse and is free to attend and open...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase
The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series
A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: Three confirmed dead in head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are reporting that there are three confirmed dead in a Monday afternoon head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 210 mile marker, according to VSP. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police investigating Saturday night murder of man in parked SUV
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parked SUV in the 1100 block of Grove Street in Charlottesville late Saturday night. The victim was identified by Charlottesville Police as 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Smith was found as officers responded to the scene at 9:41...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for Jan. 30-Feb. 3
VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance for the Staunton District for the coming week. Mile marker 8 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Kristina Simpson was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 14000 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Her clothing description and direction of travel is...
Comments / 1