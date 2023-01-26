'Avengers' actor Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when run over by snowcat on New Year's Day

In a 17-page police report released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, actor Jeremy Renner was trying to save his snowcat from hitting the car being driven by his nephew when he was pulled under the 7-ton vehicle and run over.

Renner used the snowplow to pull the 2014 Ford Raptor truck his adult nephew Alexander Fries was driving after a New Year's Eve storm left 3 feet of snow in the area where the "Avengers" actor has a home near Mt. Rose Ski Resort.

The truck that Renner's nephew was driving had extensive damage to the driver's side, according to the investigation.

The investigation found that the Pistenbully driven by Renner began sliding. Renner exited the 7-ton vehicle without setting the emergency brake.

Snowplow had mechanical issues

"Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection the parking brake would have kept the Pistenbully from moving forward," the report said.

When Renner attempted to divert the snowplow which was headed for the truck driven by his nephew, he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and was run over.

The snowplow continued to move and hit the truck and flipped it over and traveled 45 feet before stopping on a snowbank.

In a recent post on social media, Renner said he is still recovering after breaking 30 bones.

