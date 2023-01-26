$1 million bond ordered for Airway Heights couple charged with murder of 8-year-old daughter

Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man accused of killing a homeless man in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of murder on Thursday, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). In March of 2022, A jury found Nathan Beal, 38, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year’s Eve identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year’s Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to “gunshot wounds of the chest.” The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
FOX 28 Spokane
Senate hears testimony on bill seeking to prioritize finding parole violators in Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A committee meeting was held Monday for the Washington State senate to hear testimony and statements regarding SB 5226, a bill seeking to encourage Department of Corrections to pursue those who violate parole. Among those speaking at the committee were Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) John Nowells, and Spokane Police Department Chief Craig Meidl.
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
FOX 28 Spokane
Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies arrest homicide suspect
COLVILLE, Wash. – Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m. The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Traffic closed at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley due to crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from multiple agencies are responding to a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley. Southbound Sullivan is closed at Indiana while crews respond. A Washington State Patrol press release said there were injuries as a result of the two-car...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Traffic Unit seeking public’s help in fatal hit and run, vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and needs your help identifying the driver. The crash occurred around 9:40 to 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 12800 block of east Sprague...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash blocking most lanes of US 95 on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation
IDAHO. – Both lanes of US 95, on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation are mostly blocked due to a crash. Currently, an officer is directing traffic through the area. One lane is open in both directions. This is a developing story and will be updates as...
FOX 28 Spokane
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane family loses home in fire, can’t find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. – A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. “The population of people who don’t have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position,” Makayla Munson said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
FOX 28 Spokane
Warm up on the way!
Start time temperatures will pop out of the single digits and into the teens and 20’s, with daytime highs slowly heading into the upper 20’s, 30’s and finally the 40’s by the end of the week. There is a light band of snow expected for the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Julie Otsuka, Ed Yong win Carnegie Medals for Excellence
NEW YORK (AP) — Julie Otsuka’s novel “The Swimmers,” in which a group of swimmers collectively narrate their daily routines and what happens when they’re disrupted, has won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. The $5,000 honor is presented by the American Library Association. Ed Yong’s “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” won the medal for nonfiction, which also comes with a $5,000 cash prize. The Carnegie Medals were established in 2012, with help from a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York. Previous winners include James McBride, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Matthew Desmond.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival returns for the first time since the pandemic
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival has returned for 2023, boasting in-person film screenings for the first time since the pandemic began. The annual festival has been showing in Spokane for almost 20 years, and this year’s edition features 10 films shown over the course of eight days, both in-person and online.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga women pull away from Pepperdine in second half
SPOKANE, Wash. – The 17th-ranked Gonzaga women’s basketball team pulled away from the Pepperdine Waves in the second half of a West Coast Conference matchup to win 67-49 on Saturday. The Zags trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but went on a 14-6 run...
