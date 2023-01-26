ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TRON Academy Sponsors Princeton Blockchain Club and Partners with TRON Climate Initiative

TRON Academy has become the official sponsor of the Princeton Blockchain Club, the premier blockchain-focused student organization at Princeton University, whose goal is to build a vibrant and diverse network for Web3 natives on campus. TRON DAO is thrilled to be engaged with such a prestigious institution and such an innovative club with a kindred focus on educating the next generation of blockchain developers.
USDC issuer Circle releases accountant-verified report

Circle, the company that is responsible for issuing USD Coin (USDC), has made public a report that has been validated by an accountant on the treasury reserve assets that support the more than $44.5 billion worth of tokens that are now in circulation. The present composition of the stablecoin issuer's...
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration released a statement on Jan 27

On January 27, the White House published a statement in which it presented the administration of United States President Joe Biden with a road plan for addressing the risks associated with cryptocurrencies. The road plan was supplied by the White House. The White House is responsible for releasing the statement. A sizeable amount of the information that was sent to the Congress of the United States of America was handled by the legislative help that was offered by the administration.

