Circle publishes a breakdown of USDC reserves for December
Boston-based stablecoin issuer Circle has revealed a breakdown of its reserves for December 2022, as well as a complete list of USDC reserve custodians. The breakdown, dated as of December 31, 2022, shows that Circle held 100% of its $44.5 billion reserves in cash and cash equivalents. Specifically, short-term United States Treasuries formed the majority of its cash equivalents category with $34 billion or a 75 percent share. The company also reported $10.5 billion in cash held at regulated financial institutions in the US.
Ardu Prime Improves the Bottom Line for Traders With Its Cutting-edge MT5 Trading Platform
The global Forex and CFD brokerage firm Ardu Prime, takes pride in equipping its traders with all the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the financial markets confidently. Well-known in the online trading space, Ardu Prime has managed to hold the pole position in the Forex and CFD market...
BUX joins forces with BlackRock for iShares ETFs offering in 7 European countries
“By joining forces with Blackrock, a renowned expert in financial markets and products, we have created a good solution for clients that are overwhelmed by the choice of products and don’t know how and when to start investing. Together, BUX and BlackRock can make a real impact on how Europeans invest and approach their financial future.”
BNP Paribas AM appoints Geoff Dailey as Deputy Head of US Equities
“Geoff has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry and as a key, senior member of the team with a strong investment pedigree and leadership profile, he is the natural successor for Pam.”. BNP Paribas Asset Management has appointed Geoff Dailey as Deputy Head of US Equities, succeeding...
Binance launches Mastercard-backed crypto card in Brazil
In partnership with Mastercard, crypto giant Binance is launching its pre-paid card offering cryptocurrency “rewards” on customers’ purchases. The alliance will see Binance roll out its crypto debit card in Brazil, the second country in Latin America to have the product thanks to a partnership with the payment giant. The Binance Card was issued by Credencial Payments and allows users in the region with a valid national identity document to make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies.
Capital Wallet Awarded “Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Capital Wallet, a leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants and traders, was recognized for its innovative solutions that have spearheaded a transformation in the industry. The UF AWARDS MEA 2023 ceremony took place at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, on January 18, 2023. During...
Ripple announces Monica Long as President
“I’m incredibly honored to take on the role of President at Ripple as we expand deeper into crypto-enabled services like liquidity, settlement and custody.”. Ripple Labs has promoted SVP and General Manager Monica Long to the role of President after the firm’s strongest year yet, despite multiple crypto winters and headwinds in the industry.
Broadridge report finds 27% of firms’ overall IT budget goes to digital transformation
“A new chapter in digital transformation is emerging. In our work with clients across the financial services industry we see leading firms are already reaping the benefits from digitalization and the use of technologies such as AI and blockchain/DLT, as they adapt to economic headwinds and new competitive dynamics”. A...
SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda says standardized ESG measures are doomed to fail
“Because ESG ratings may be divorced from matters of financial materiality, they can reflect a particular political or social agenda.”. At the California ‘40 Acts Group’, SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda commented on issues related to asset managers’ use of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment strategies.
