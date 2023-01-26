In partnership with Mastercard, crypto giant Binance is launching its pre-paid card offering cryptocurrency “rewards” on customers’ purchases. The alliance will see Binance roll out its crypto debit card in Brazil, the second country in Latin America to have the product thanks to a partnership with the payment giant. The Binance Card was issued by Credencial Payments and allows users in the region with a valid national identity document to make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies.

