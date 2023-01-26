Blackhawks' Jaxson Stauber Draws Second Career Start

Jaxson Stauber will get the start in net tonight for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber will start in net Thursday night against the Calgary Flames. It will be just the second start of the 23-year-old's career.

Stauber was the first goalie off the ice during the team's morning skate, which indicates he will be between the pipes for Blackhawks.

The young goaltender made his NHL debut last Saturday and picked up a win as the Blackhawks defeated the St. Louis Blues, 5-3. Stauber stopped 32 of 35 shots in an impressive performance that yielded his first career victory.

The Chicago Blackhawks' goaltending situation remains somewhat fluid. Alex Stalock is still in concussion protocol while Arvid Soderblom recently returned to the Rockford IceHogs lineup after recovering from a groin injury. Jaxson Stauber's immediate future with the Blackhawks could heavily depend on how he fares Thursday against the Calgary Flames.