ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Oregonian

What TV channel is 49ers vs Eagles on today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch NFL playoffs online (1/29/2023)

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (15-4) managed to grind out a win last week, but will face a stiffer challenge when they visit Jalen Hurts and the surging Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) in the 2023 NFC Championship Game of these NFL playoffs. Kickoff is set for Sunday, January 29 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Oregonian

NFL playoffs: Vegas oddsmakers expecting classics as Super Bowl berths are on the line

If Vegas oddsmakers are correct — and there’s a reason those casinos are huge and luxurious — then football fans are in for a treat this weekend. The NFL’s conference championship weekend is here: The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC title, while Kansas City hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC. Both games are Sunday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Oregonian

Super Bowl 57 matchup: Kansas City, Philadelphia to meet for NFL title in Arizona

Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and Kansas City beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Oregonian

What TV channel is TCU vs Oklahoma women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/31/2023)

Forward Madi Williams (16.3 ppg) and the Oklahoma Sooners (16-4, 6-3) host guard Tomi Taiwo (14.0 ppg) and the slumping TCU Horned Frogs (6-14, 0-9) in a Big 12 Conference women’s college basketball matchup scheduled to tip off Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
NORMAN, OK
The Oregonian

Philadelphia Eagles NFC Champions victory shirts, hats on sale: Gear up for 2023 Super Bowl-bound birds title run

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship and are headed to Super Bowl LVII (57) following a dominant win over the hobbled San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Whether you were at the birds’ NFL game, or watching this Philly team make history by punching their ticket to yet another title shot, you may now be looking to get a new shirt, hat, jersey or other Eagles NFC Championship victory gear to savor the moment, and be ready to watch the Super Bowl in just two weeks time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy