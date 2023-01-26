The Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship and are headed to Super Bowl LVII (57) following a dominant win over the hobbled San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Whether you were at the birds’ NFL game, or watching this Philly team make history by punching their ticket to yet another title shot, you may now be looking to get a new shirt, hat, jersey or other Eagles NFC Championship victory gear to savor the moment, and be ready to watch the Super Bowl in just two weeks time.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO