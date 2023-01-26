Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
What TV channel is 49ers vs Eagles on today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch NFL playoffs online (1/29/2023)
Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (15-4) managed to grind out a win last week, but will face a stiffer challenge when they visit Jalen Hurts and the surging Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) in the 2023 NFC Championship Game of these NFL playoffs. Kickoff is set for Sunday, January 29 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
Toronto Raptors win 123-105 at Portland Trail Blazers: Live updates
---- Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart and center Jusuf Nurkic have both been ruled out for Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Nurkic (calf) and Hart (hamstring) had been listed as questionable. Both were injured during Wednesday night’s win over the Utah Jazz. Be sure to...
Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of NHL playoff race
When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise’s inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with the Seattle Kraken...
Portland Trail Blazers’ 1st-quarter struggles have become a ‘disturbing trend’
The Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday held what coach Chauncey Billups called a light practice and a team meeting to go over Saturday’s loss to Toronto and prepare for Monday night’s home game against Atlanta. A major topic of discussion was the Blazers’ increasingly notorious slow starts that...
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at 84
When Bobby Hull got the puck, he was tough to stop. He had blazing speed, a hard slap shot and tons of confidence. Long before today’s biggest stars took the ice, “The Golden Jet” put on quite a show. Hull, a Hall of Fame winger and two-time...
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout San Francisco 49ers for NFC title
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super...
