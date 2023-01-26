ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
What TV channel is 49ers vs Eagles on today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch NFL playoffs online (1/29/2023)

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (15-4) managed to grind out a win last week, but will face a stiffer challenge when they visit Jalen Hurts and the surging Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) in the 2023 NFC Championship Game of these NFL playoffs. Kickoff is set for Sunday, January 29 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
