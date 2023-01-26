ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family mourns loss of 40-year-old father killed in shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

A family is in mourning as they remember the life of 40-year-old Billy Hippolyte, who was killed in a shooting last Tuesday.

Family and close friends gathered at Guarino Funeral Home to celebrate his life and pay their respects.

The shooting took place last Tuesday at 3 p.m. Hippolyte was shot three times in his torso at the intersection of 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue. His family says they're fighting to bring justice.

"We want justice for a brother who was shot in broad daylight, in the neighborhood where all his friends and family lived," said Ruth Hippolyte, the victim's sister.

Billy Hippolyte leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

