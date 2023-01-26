ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

2 arrested after police chase, shooting along Binford Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested after a Sunday afternoon police chase and shooting that left one of them hospitalized in critical condition, police said Monday. Christian Myers, 22, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 p.m. officers were called to Carlton Apartments located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on report of a person shot. Officers reported locating an adult male […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Columbus police believe man committed business robberies

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigate deadly overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died

COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTHR

WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

