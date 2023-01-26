Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
2 arrested after police chase, shooting along Binford Boulevard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested after a Sunday afternoon police chase and shooting that left one of them hospitalized in critical condition, police said Monday. Christian Myers, 22, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery,...
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 p.m. officers were called to Carlton Apartments located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on report of a person shot. Officers reported locating an adult male […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WISH-TV
Columbus police believe man committed business robberies
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County
FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
WIBC.com
Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
Indianapolis family pleads to end gun violence after woman's death
“She left a beautiful daughter that I have to raise. I just don’t understand,” Terri Jordan-Keets, Brittany Allen's mom, said.
WISH-TV
17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
wrtv.com
Woman found dead inside home after shooting next to 96th Street Meijer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city's northeast side. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9500 block of Village Way, which is right next to the Meijer on 96th Street. Police found the victim...
Indy mother describes the moment a car crashed into her west-side home
INDIANAPOLIS — Yolanda Cabrera and her 1-year-old daughter were sitting in their living room on Friday afternoon. Little did they know, their lives would be flipped upside down in a matter of seconds. “I heard a loud sound. Then I blacked out for a minute,” Cabrera said. “As soon as I came to, I heard […]
Fox 59
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. Accused drug dealer on...
wrtv.com
Witness follows homicide suspect into downtown parking garage, assists IMPD with locating
INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces murder charges after homicide detectives with IMPD located him thanks to witness cooperation following a drug deal gone bad. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to 200 S. Illinois Street in downtown Indianapolis for a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering...
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
Fox 59
