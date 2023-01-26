Destiny 2 is about to shower players with 'red border' Deepsight weapons

What you need to know

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that starting next week, players will be able to focus red border drops from Season 16-19 vendors once a day until the Lightfall DLC arrives.

This will make it much easier for players to acquire weapon crafting patterns before they become unavailable when the expansion launches.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is slated to go live on February 28, and will feature a new location on Neptune, a new story campaign, a fresh endgame PvE raid, plenty of loot, and more.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that starting next week until the upcoming Lightfall expansion on February 28, players will be able to focus a guaranteed Deepsight "red border" weapon of their choice from Season 16-19 vendors on a daily basis. Up until now, these drops have been limited to one per week.

With Lightfall only a month away, many Destiny 2 players are doing as much as they can to farm for Deepsight "red border" weapons. Getting these to drop is critical for players that want to take advantage of the game's weapon crafting system, as the only way to earn a weapon's pattern and craft it is to dismantle (or get a set number of kills with) 3-5 Deepsight variants of it. And since weapon crafting allows you to circumvent RNG and choose the perks you want directly, getting many different weapon patterns guarantees you'll have a vast and diverse arsenal of perfectly-tuned weapons at the ready when the new DLC begins.

Multiple craftable weapons have been added to Destiny 2 in each of its four The Witch Queen -era seasons, but red border drops for them are fairly rare. With this change, though, players will be able to get four guaranteed red border drops — one from each of the four seasonal vendors in the H.E.L.M. — each and every day. While they'll still need Umbral Engrams, some Legendary Shards, and each season's specific type of Umbral Energy to focus red border weapons, these resources can be acquired fairly easily. Ultimately, this change will make it significantly easier for fans to acquire the patterns they need ahead of Lightfall's launch.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Note that in order to take advantage of guaranteed red border focusing at Season 16-19 vendors, you need to have purchased each season's Season Pass when it was available or need to own the Deluxe Edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Additionally, you'll need the War Table's Deepsight Requisition upgrade (Season 16), the Crown of Sorrow's Focusing Deepsight upgrade (Season 17), the Star Chart's Double Perk Weapon Spoils upgrade (Season 18), and the Exo Frame's Focusing Deepsight upgrade (Season 19) to access each seasonal vendor's daily red border drops.

This change is the latest in a series of adjustments intended to improve quality of life and make Destiny 2 less stressful to play. Recently, Bungie announced that Destiny 2's buildcrafting will get a major overhaul when Lightfall arrives by adding clearer UI elements, consolidating complicated armor mods, and making all mods very easy to acquire. The developer has also stopped useless blue engrams from dropping for any player above Destiny 2's Power Level soft cap (currently 1,520), and recently made endgame Grandmaster Nightfall missions easier to access by lowering their Power Level requirements (without reducing difficulty).

Destiny 2: Lightfall is almost here, and it looks like it's going to be one of the best Destiny 2 expansions yet between the gorgeous neon-soaked city of Neomuna, Emperor Calus' fearsome Shadow Legion, the new Strand subclass, a new raid, plenty of new gear, and more. Lightfall preorders are available now if you'd like to reserve your copy of the DLC ahead of its launch on February 28, 2023.