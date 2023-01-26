ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Destiny 2 is about to shower players with 'red border' Deepsight weapons

By Brendan Lowry
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05twf4_0kSgxFqT00

What you need to know

  • Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that starting next week, players will be able to focus red border drops from Season 16-19 vendors once a day until the Lightfall DLC arrives.
  • This will make it much easier for players to acquire weapon crafting patterns before they become unavailable when the expansion launches.
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall is slated to go live on February 28, and will feature a new location on Neptune, a new story campaign, a fresh endgame PvE raid, plenty of loot, and more.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that starting next week until the upcoming Lightfall expansion on February 28, players will be able to focus a guaranteed Deepsight "red border" weapon of their choice from Season 16-19 vendors on a daily basis. Up until now, these drops have been limited to one per week.

With Lightfall only a month away, many Destiny 2 players are doing as much as they can to farm for Deepsight "red border" weapons. Getting these to drop is critical for players that want to take advantage of the game's weapon crafting system, as the only way to earn a weapon's pattern and craft it is to dismantle (or get a set number of kills with) 3-5 Deepsight variants of it. And since weapon crafting allows you to circumvent RNG and choose the perks you want directly, getting many different weapon patterns guarantees you'll have a vast and diverse arsenal of perfectly-tuned weapons at the ready when the new DLC begins.

Multiple craftable weapons have been added to Destiny 2 in each of its four The Witch Queen -era seasons, but red border drops for them are fairly rare. With this change, though, players will be able to get four guaranteed red border drops — one from each of the four seasonal vendors in the H.E.L.M. — each and every day. While they'll still need Umbral Engrams, some Legendary Shards, and each season's specific type of Umbral Energy to focus red border weapons, these resources can be acquired fairly easily. Ultimately, this change will make it significantly easier for fans to acquire the patterns they need ahead of Lightfall's launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UEr3_0kSgxFqT00

(Image credit: Bungie)

Note that in order to take advantage of guaranteed red border focusing at Season 16-19 vendors, you need to have purchased each season's Season Pass when it was available or need to own the Deluxe Edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Additionally, you'll need the War Table's Deepsight Requisition upgrade (Season 16), the Crown of Sorrow's Focusing Deepsight upgrade (Season 17), the Star Chart's Double Perk Weapon Spoils upgrade (Season 18), and the Exo Frame's Focusing Deepsight upgrade (Season 19) to access each seasonal vendor's daily red border drops.

This change is the latest in a series of adjustments intended to improve quality of life and make Destiny 2 less stressful to play. Recently, Bungie announced that Destiny 2's buildcrafting will get a major overhaul when Lightfall arrives by adding clearer UI elements, consolidating complicated armor mods, and making all mods very easy to acquire. The developer has also stopped useless blue engrams from dropping for any player above Destiny 2's Power Level soft cap (currently 1,520), and recently made endgame Grandmaster Nightfall missions easier to access by lowering their Power Level requirements (without reducing difficulty).

Destiny 2: Lightfall is almost here, and it looks like it's going to be one of the best Destiny 2 expansions yet between the gorgeous neon-soaked city of Neomuna, Emperor Calus' fearsome Shadow Legion, the new Strand subclass, a new raid, plenty of new gear, and more. Lightfall preorders are available now if you'd like to reserve your copy of the DLC ahead of its launch on February 28, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life

Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Polygon

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is getting a big nerf, plus more changes to Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will see loads of changes on Feb. 15 when the Season 2 patch loads in. That includes the nascent DMZ mode, which has been in beta since the games launched in November. The scope and scale of these updates was made clear in an announcement by the Call of Duty studios on Wednesday.
bleedingcool.com

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Reveals Path To Season 2

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is currently gearing up for Season 2, and with it, the team has revealed what you can expect from it. Activision and Infinity Ward posted new details of what they have coming for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II when Season 2 drops. The team posted a Community Update in which they go over many of the topics fans have been asking about and wanting them to address, with a major focus across the board on the audio of the game. But a number of new additions and changes are also on the way that affects many areas, including The Gulag, the DMZ, Battle Royale, and more. We have the Multiplayer changes for you below.
tryhardguides.com

Destiny 2 reveals Festival of the Lost Armor 2023 and new updates

In a new TWAB post, Destiny 2 has just announced the two sets that fans can vote on for Festival of the Lost Armor 2023, featuring a single “creepy crawlies” theme. This year, there’s only one theme with two different interpretations, in the interest of keeping all fans satisfied. Players will be able to vote between “spooky spider style” and “bone-chilling beetle body”.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Perk Changes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will feature timing changes to the Perk System. After delaying the release of Season 2 to Feb. 15, Infinity Ward and Raven Software revealed all the upcoming updates to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The Perk System in Modern Warfare 2...
Windows Central

Windows Central

544
Followers
2K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy