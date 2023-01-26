ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Beaches mayors endorse Donna Deegan

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donna Deegan announced two major endorsements from former Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser (2017-2022) and former Neptune Beach Mayor Harriet Pruette (2008-2016). This latest round of endorsements adds even more momentum to Deegan’s surging campaign.

“I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her leadership skills firsthand. She is the pragmatic, passionate problem solver every neighborhood in this city needs,” said former Mayor Harriet Pruette.

“Donna has informed and inspired us her entire life. We all know her. We have seen her servant’s heart and deep love of Jacksonville on display. We have been amazed by how she puts her proven knowledge, skills, and abilities to work. We have witnessed her transformational leadership in the fight to finish breast cancer. As our next mayor, we know she will hit the ground “running” to put people first while assuring that Jacksonville prospers,” said former Mayor Ellen Glasser. “As a woman, a mother, and a former nonpartisan mayor, I believe it is time to say NO to establishment party politics – and its all-too-often toxic elements – and vote YES to change for good. Vote Donna!”

Former Mayors Glasser and Pruette are two of the most recent endorsements to Donna Deegan’s campaign, adding to a roster of support that spans the political spectrum. The backing from Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike demonstrates Deegan’s ability to transcend partisan politics and connect with voters of all political affiliations to bring transformational change to Jacksonville. The support also comes after the last four public polls show Deegan leading the field to be Jacksonville’s next mayor by a wide margin.

Donna Deegan said, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive the endorsement of two respected women leaders whom I have worked with and admired for many years. Their support means the world to me, and I am honored to have their backing. I thank Mayor Glasser and Mayor Pruette for trusting in my leadership and for recognizing the value of our campaign for change. When elected, I promise to work tirelessly to earn the support of all our residents and to make Jacksonville a city that works for all of us.”

The municipal election will take place on March 21, 2023, with a run-off date of May 16, 2023.

Comments / 17

David Bruderly
3d ago

FACT—Given her many years experience as a journalist & community organizer I submit that Donna knows this entire community better than any other candidate. Communication, administrative & listening skills amplified by a powerful intellect & desire to serve the needs of every resident.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

