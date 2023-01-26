ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, AL

DC News Now

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with grand larceny

A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal sentencing delayed in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed sentencing of a former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families. John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in September and agreed to testify against others in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case. His sentencing originally was set for Feb. 2. Federal prosecutors filed papers Jan. 20, seeking a delay. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves approved the request Friday. Davis led the Mississippi Department of Human Services from February 2016 through July 2019. He had control of federal welfare money that was misspent on expenses such as drug rehab for a former pro wrestler.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by […]
GONZALES, LA
WJTV 12

Hearing held on Mississippi’s struggling healthcare system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus held a hearing on the state’s struggling healthcare system. Legislators heard from healthcare experts on the impact diversity can have in Mississippi hospitals. With so few Black physicians working in the state, healthcare experts believe prioritizing representation could have a positive impact. “Communities engage with individuals […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

U.S. Congress honors killed coastal Mississippi officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) – A pair of killed Bay St. Louis officers were honored by Mississippi’s Congressional Delegation on Friday, Jan. 27. Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe were killed early Dec. 14 while responding to a call for a welfare check at a Motel 6. House Resolution 63, introduced […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust

Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Governor Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) delivered his State of the State address on Monday, January 30, 2023, from the Mississippi State Capitol. The governor, who is seeking re-election, delivered the following address. Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann and Speaker Gunn. To the members of the legislature and other elected officials here tonight, thank […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
weisradio.com

Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Visits Centre

Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Visits Centre. Rick Pate, Commissioner of Ag and Industries in Alabama spoke to the Cherokee County Republican Club on Saturday during their quarterly breakfast meeting. Pate said he was pleased to see so many in attendance including residents of Etowah and DeKalb Counties....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
ourmshome.com

Widespread Panic will celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Mississippi

Widespread Panic, one of the most popular jam bands in the world, is celebrating Memorial Day in Mississippi. The Athens, Georgia based group, a longtime staple on the touring circuit throughout the South and beyond, will play two nights Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th at the Brandon Amphitheater just outside of Jackson. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Ice accumulations threaten parts of the state while others watch flooding rivers

Just as we mentioned as a possibility yesterday, the ice accumulation threat has moved across the state line into northern Mississippi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a statement that includes the potential of up to half-an-inch of ice from Clarksdale to Batesville and Oxford to Corinth. The threat will come in two waves and ends Wednesday morning.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

