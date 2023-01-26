Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage. According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St. When police arrived on scene, the found a man on...
KTBS
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
KSLA
Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder
CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KSLA) — A man is free on bond after having been booked on a charge of attempted murder following a shooting in Carthage, Texas. It was 3:04 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 29) when Carthage, Texas, police officers and Panola County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street. There they found a man with gunshot wounds on the side of the street.
KSLA
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home, gas leak, injuries reported
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced that a vehicle crashed into a residence on the 500 block of South Marshall Street Sunday morning. According to officials, Henderson Fire Department and Henderson Police Department responded to the scene. Injuries were reported and there was also a minor gas leak, officials said.
ktbb.com
East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives
HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport school staff member on administrative leave after video using profanity in classroom surfaces
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students. The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the...
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants. Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials […]
Tyler man pleads guilty to driving intoxicated, killing 2 children in Gregg County wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty to killing two children in a Gregg County wreck while driving while intoxicated last January. Hayden M. Malone, 22, entered guilty pleas to two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday, according to Gregg County judicial records.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent
Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in juvenile rape investigation
Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
KSLA
Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
KSLA
Captain Shreve coach/teacher put on leave after video surfaces on social media
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A math teacher/coach at a Caddo Parish school has been placed on administrative leave after a video of him using foul and demeaning language in the classroom surfaced on social media. A representative with the school system released a statement Friday, Jan. 27. STATEMENT FROM CADDO...
Comments / 2