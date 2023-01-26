ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Tracy’s Sanctuary House is partying for a cause

By Lauren Davis
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis interviews Kelsey Zottnick, the executive director for Tracy’s Sanctuary House, and Patrick Kirby, the MC for the Winter White Party about the nonprofit Tracy’s Sanctuary and the Winter White Party.

Tracy’s Sanctuary House provides a temporary place to stay for out-of-town families during a time when their loved one is in a life-threatening crisis.

The Winter White Party features live music, a silent auction, and more!

Guests wear all-white attire.

