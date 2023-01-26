Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller will face judge on Monday
Sentencing will take place Monday for former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller. The Village of Sanibel resident remains behind bars after he was found guilty of a perjury charge. The jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18. Sentencing is set for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 30 before Judge Anthony Tatti...
villages-news.com
Affordable workforce housing key to growth in state and The Villages
Affordable workforce housing is key to growth in the state as well as The Villages. The state Legislature is focusing on ways to develop more workforce housing to keep pace with the Sunshine State’s explosive growth. “Florida’s ability to attract and retain the talent necessary to grow from the...
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
villages-news.com
Fourth Villager cuts deal to avoid conviction in voter fraud case from 2020 election
A Villager is buying out of community service in a plea deal in a voter fraud cased dating back to the 2020 presidential election. John Rider, 62, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, cast his ballot in person during early voting Oct. 28, 2020 in Sumter County. He also cast an absentee ballot in New York, according to an arrest document. At the time, he was registered as a voter with No Party Affiliation in Sumter County.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Beach Beacon
Obituary: Kathryn A. Weise
Kathryn A. Weise passed away peacefully at the age of 64 after a long illness on December 28, 2022 in Palm Coast, Florida. She graduated from University of South Florida and received a master’s in nursing from Arizona State University. She worked as a registered nurse in Washington State until retiring in Palm Coast.
Lake County set to name station after firefighter who passed away
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Fire Department is honoring one of its own, with the naming of one of its stations on Monday. The Lake County Fire Department will name and dedicate Engine #21 in honor of Amos Roach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
leesburg-news.com
Circle K clerk blames shortfall in cash drawer on ‘weed’ customers
A Circle K clerk told his manager that he had been selling marijuana out of the store when she confronted him regarding missing cash. The store manager in Eustis noted a shortfall in revenue during shifts when 27-year-old Desmond Malik Perry-Freeman of Eustis was working. She reviewed surveillance camera footage which showed Perry-Freeman entering lottery winnings with no customers present or any associated transactions. The Connecticut native also would transcribe a false daily amount and pocket the difference. The manager noted that the thefts began on Jan. 2 and continued through this past Sunday. A total of $1,789 was missing.
wuft.org
Levy County couple give abused animals another chance at life
Cindy Kingsley Frazier’s two-bedroom house sits on 5 acres of land at the end of a long dirt road in Chiefland, Florida. It’s guarded by a locked gate, security cameras and a dog that sees everything. Coco, a 100-pound blue pit bull, watches through the window at the...
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
villages-news.com
Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana
An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle. Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.
Bird of the week 2023 | Week 1
It’s amazing what you might see if you look carefully. After almost three decades in Ocala, I began looking at birds. The Ruby-crowned Kinglet is common in Ocala between October and April, but I only recently discovered that such a creature existed. One good place to see them is along the Florida Trail behind the Rotary Sportsplex. This bird flits around constantly and chatters loudly. The bright crown of the male is usually hidden, but this one flared up as he scolded me, as if to announce that my backyard was now his domain.
Hospice of Marion County is offering help and hope to families with loved ones dealing with dementia.
HMC will hold eight Dementia Caregiver Workshops this year at the Nancy Renyhart Center for Dementia Education, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, beginning Jan. 28. The HMC will also host the program “Best Practices in Dementia Care” by renown dementia care expert Teepa Snow from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Church of Hope, 3233 SE Maricamp Road, Suite 300, Ocala.
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
villages-news.com
Setting the record straight about Holocaust remembrance event in The Villages
A Holocaust remembrance event is being coordinated by myself, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It is strictly a non-political event and is open to all Villages, but you must RSVP. See more information at this link. There are several clubs from both sides of the aisle that decided to...
Flagler County Sheriff condemns actions of police officers in Tyre Nichols video
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Memphis publicly released bodyworn camera video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols Friday. The brutality in the video has been likened to the 1991 police beating of Rodney King. Nichols died three days after the beating, which leading to...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery stores, not convenience stores
Marion Oaks is one of the largest communities in southwest Marion County. Unfortunately, we are forced to use one Winn-Dixie, which is very small. Most of the items are out of stock a majority of the time. We are forced to drive to the new Publix because there are no other grocery stores available to us.
villages-news.com
Suspects sought in theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest
Potential suspects are being sought in the theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the two suspects. Deputies responded Jan. 10 to a home on SE 176th Loop in Stonecrest in Summerfield,...
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
