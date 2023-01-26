ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner

Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
FanSided

Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Yardbarker

Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"

San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
LINCOLN, CA
Yardbarker

The Steelers #1 Draft Pick Could Surprise You

After a promising end to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to keep the momentum going this offseason. From a stellar defensive performance in week one to a 2-6 drought, to scraping ourselves into playoff contention and ultimately falling short, here we are once again Steeler Nation, wondering what off-season moves can make our playoff dreams come true next season. After an optimistic second half of Kenny Pickett’s rookie campaign, the question marks no longer surround the next QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the overall youngest and fourth lowest-paid offense in the league, the black and gold have some work ahead of them to average more than 18 points per game next season. The question is, do we have the right pieces to become a contender, and what is our next move?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL needs to consider one rule change after 49ers debacle

The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him.

