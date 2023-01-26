ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

MARTA Police officer shoots ex-boyfriend during violent encounter while on duty

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA Police sergeant, in uniform and on duty, was injured after shooting a person near the Five Points MARTA Station Monday night. The police sergeant reportedly got into an argument with an ex-boyfriend around 9 p.m. According to MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher, the man started to physically abuse the officer and that’s when she shot him twice.
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Boyfriend accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend while playing with gun in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man allegedly playing with a gun accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend Saturday evening in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Northside Plaza apartment complex near 400 Markham Street for a report of a person who was shot, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was reportedly shot in the chest.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 ‘Year of the Youth’

INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of Tyre Nichols' beating was released. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames. A Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning. Other firefighters returned...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police locate 12-year-old boy who was reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that 12-year-old Jamari Allen was found in good health. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Atlanta. Officials from the Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Jan. 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

