Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
Officials to announce agreement on Atlanta Police training facility at center of 'Cop City' protests
ATLANTA — Officials from the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon are planning an announcement related to the future of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been met with a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City." The opposition movement reached a...
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Gainesville police say two men are in critical condition after the shooting. Police believe the shooting was targeted and that the suspect knew at least one of the victims. “We do feel that this was not a random type of attack. We do...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta. According to police, shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was arguing with a woman she knows at 477 Windsor Street SW when the argument turned violent and she was stabbed in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA Police officer shoots ex-boyfriend during violent encounter while on duty
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA Police sergeant, in uniform and on duty, was injured after shooting a person near the Five Points MARTA Station Monday night. The police sergeant reportedly got into an argument with an ex-boyfriend around 9 p.m. According to MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher, the man started to physically abuse the officer and that’s when she shot him twice.
Cops: Boyfriend shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man, initially believed to have been playing with a gun when it went off and killed his girlfriend, has been accused of intentionally pulling the trigger, according to court documents.
Boyfriend accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend while playing with gun in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man allegedly playing with a gun accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend Saturday evening in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Northside Plaza apartment complex near 400 Markham Street for a report of a person who was shot, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was reportedly shot in the chest.
fox5atlanta.com
Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County secretary charged after sending ‘threatening letter’ to chairman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Chairman’s secretary has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime after mailing the chairman a “threatening letter.”. Katrina Holloway turned herself into the Clayton County Jail Jan. 30 after an investigation began in June 2022....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 ‘Year of the Youth’
INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of Tyre Nichols' beating was released. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames. A Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning. Other firefighters returned...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate 12-year-old boy who was reported missing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that 12-year-old Jamari Allen was found in good health. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Atlanta. Officials from the Atlanta...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Jan. 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
