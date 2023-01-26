Read full article on original website
Over 400 inmates to be released, AG request to stop denied
ALABAMA (WDHN) Montgomery County Circuit Judge Jimmy B. Pool has denied Attorney General Steve Marshall’s request to stop the release of around 400 Alabama inmates, according to AL.com. On Monday, January 30, AG Marshall filed a lawsuit in the Montgomery County Circuit Court to stop the release of 412...
Victim’s sister is happy that the suspect is going to jail, but still wants a harsher punishment
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A murder suspect agreed to a reduced charge on Monday morning in a Henry County Courtroom. Bruce Weems was set to start a murder trial in Abbeville. He is accused of killing a father of 5 Willie Davis Jr. in 2021. Then according to police...
Major sentence handed out for suspect in the murder of a Troy store clerk
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A Pike County man who pled guilty to capital murder in the death of a Troy store clerk will receive life without parole. 27-year-old Leon Terrell Flowers is accused of killing Neil Purush Kumar, a graduate student and store clerk in 2019. Flowers pled guilty...
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
UPDATE: Trial continued for woman accused of chaperoning a party that resulted in multiple teens being injured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The trial for a woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured has been continued until March. Trial for Norciss Brown will now stand trial on March 20 of this year. She was supposed to stand trial this week,...
Gov. Ivey congratulates Newton Elementary for national awards
NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Governor Ivey stopped by Newton Elementary school to personally congratulate 40 faculty members and close to 300 students for being named a National Blue Ribbon School and Distinguished School. “Being only one of five schools in Alabama to receive the Blue Ribbon and being one...
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
Dothan library receives major donation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Many library projects and initiatives may now be possible after the Dothan Houston County Library System was presented with a $50,000 check from the Friends of the Library. The funds, which were presented during the Friends January 25 meeting, were raised throughout 2022, mainly through...
Law firm looking to take over the world of podcasting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One Dothan law firm is trying to take over the world of podcasting. Jim Parkman and Adam Parker of Parkman and Parker Law Firm in Dothan have started a podcast called “Trial Time Podcast.”. The two lawyers interview celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs about the...
Wiregrass cities looking to the future after losing urban status
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN) — At the end of last year, two wiregrass cities lost their urban status as a result of changes from the latest census. Geneva City officials wonder if losing this status will affect future government grants and funding. To the city of rivers. In December, the...
Dothan charter school opens the door for the community and prospective students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s first charter school will be opening its doors to students and hitting the books in August, but on Saturday they gave the community and future students a preview of what to expect. Barnabus School of Leadership held a family fun day at their...
“Tip-Off for Lottie” welcomes teams from all over the Wiregrass to compete on the court
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A community spent Saturday raising money for Lottie Walker. An Abbeville girl was diagnosed with cancer this month and they did it by hosting “Tip-Off for Lottie.”. Walker was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma and is currently undergoing chemo treatment in Birmingham. Members of...
Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
No river rise expected from weekend rains
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Due to heavy rainfall over the last two weekends, a number of. folks in low-lying areas of Geneva were concerned about possible river flooding. Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith, says the levels are higher on the Choctawhatchee and Pea rivers, but still far below flood stage.
20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
More rain overnight
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a wet one with fairly consistent rainfall. Some places will get light rain while others will pick up on another .5″ to 1″. Lows will hover in the upper 50s. Monday will have a 30-40% chance for showers passing through...
Light rain with lots of warmth
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be very foggy in places with dense fog advisories out from 11 PM to 10 AM. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 60s. Tuesday keeps our rain chance around 30% with most of the rain expected in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will still be in the middle 70s.
