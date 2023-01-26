ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

Over 400 inmates to be released, AG request to stop denied

ALABAMA (WDHN) Montgomery County Circuit Judge Jimmy B. Pool has denied Attorney General Steve Marshall’s request to stop the release of around 400 Alabama inmates, according to AL.com. On Monday, January 30, AG Marshall filed a lawsuit in the Montgomery County Circuit Court to stop the release of 412...
ALABAMA STATE
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
ABBEVILLE, AL
Gov. Ivey congratulates Newton Elementary for national awards

NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Governor Ivey stopped by Newton Elementary school to personally congratulate 40 faculty members and close to 300 students for being named a National Blue Ribbon School and Distinguished School. “Being only one of five schools in Alabama to receive the Blue Ribbon and being one...
NEWTON, AL
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
DOTHAN, AL
Dothan library receives major donation

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Many library projects and initiatives may now be possible after the Dothan Houston County Library System was presented with a $50,000 check from the Friends of the Library. The funds, which were presented during the Friends January 25 meeting, were raised throughout 2022, mainly through...
DOTHAN, AL
Law firm looking to take over the world of podcasting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One Dothan law firm is trying to take over the world of podcasting. Jim Parkman and Adam Parker of Parkman and Parker Law Firm in Dothan have started a podcast called “Trial Time Podcast.”. The two lawyers interview celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs about the...
DOTHAN, AL
Wiregrass cities looking to the future after losing urban status

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN) — At the end of last year, two wiregrass cities lost their urban status as a result of changes from the latest census. Geneva City officials wonder if losing this status will affect future government grants and funding. To the city of rivers. In December, the...
GENEVA, AL
Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
DOTHAN, AL
No river rise expected from weekend rains

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Due to heavy rainfall over the last two weekends, a number of. folks in low-lying areas of Geneva were concerned about possible river flooding. Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith, says the levels are higher on the Choctawhatchee and Pea rivers, but still far below flood stage.
GENEVA, AL
20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
ENTERPRISE, AL
More rain overnight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a wet one with fairly consistent rainfall. Some places will get light rain while others will pick up on another .5″ to 1″. Lows will hover in the upper 50s. Monday will have a 30-40% chance for showers passing through...
DOTHAN, AL
Light rain with lots of warmth

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be very foggy in places with dense fog advisories out from 11 PM to 10 AM. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 60s. Tuesday keeps our rain chance around 30% with most of the rain expected in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will still be in the middle 70s.
DOTHAN, AL

