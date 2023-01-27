ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Expect a sunny and cooler Friday

By Derek Beasley
 4 days ago

Derek Beasley has your Thursday night forecast 02:30

BALTIMORE -- The skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Winds will continue to blow from the west at 10-15 miles per hour through tonight.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday and lighter winds.

Temperature highs will reach the low to mid-40s. Partly cloudy skies will continue into Saturday.  High temperatures will reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will increase late Saturday ahead of a weak storm system, which will bring chances for rain to the area late Sunday through Monday.

The active weather pattern will continue on Tuesday with another storm system that will bring chances for rain and snow to the area late Tuesday into Wednesday.

WJZ will be keeping an eye out for another storm system that brings more messy weather to the area later in the week into next weekend.

But at this time, there is still some uncertainty as to how the storm will eventually develop.

WJZ will keep you updated. The overall trend for temperatures into next week will remain close to or just a bit above average (low to mid-40s) through mid-week before turning cooler later in the week.

Baltimore, MD
Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

