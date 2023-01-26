Gilbert Arenas Reveals Selfish Reason Why He'd 'Love' To Play With Ben Simmons

Gilbert Arenas says he likes Ben Simmons' game.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

In the city that never sleeps, Ben Simmons continues the search for his offensive confidence. After spending years in Philadelphia as a consistent 16-points-per-game scorer, Ben has fallen off a cliff offensively and continues to struggle to find his game on that end of the floor.

This season, in almost 30 minutes of play, he's only putting up 7.6 points despite being on the books for over $35 million this year alone.

For most fans and players, they'd have no desire to team up with a guy like that, especially for how it would impact their title chase. But former NBA star Gilbert Arenas wishes he would have had the opportunity.

In an appearance on ' Games With Names ' with Julian Edelman and Sam Morrill, Arenas offered a rather interesting take on why teaming up with Ben might not be such a bad thing.

“I like the way he plays the game,” Arenas said. "He just doesn’t do what he can’t do. If he can’t do it, he’s just not gonna do it. Now I would love playing with a guy who really doesn’t want to shoot like that. A guy who’s just gonna give me the ball the whole time!! Can’t say anything bad about that! I sat there and just watched him and I’m looking at his form, looking at his feet and I’m like, ‘what the hell is going on with you, why isn’t it translating to the game?'”

At the very least, Ben's hesitation to shoot opens up other opportunities for everybody else. With Ben only taking a few shots per game, guys like Seth Curry, Nic Claxton, and Yuta Watanabe have more room to step up and put their own fingerprints on the game.

Unfortunately, Ben's shortcomings as a player may offset some of the positives he brings to the table.

Can Ben Simmons Be More Aggressive With Kevin Durant On The Sidelines?

For most of the season, Simmons has been able to fade into the background thanks to the greatness and talent of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. But with Durant gone now, all eyes are on Simmons to see how he responds and if he's able to carry a bigger load.

So far, he hasn't stepped up to the plate, and experts have already called him out for it .

Only time will tell us if Simmons' best days on the court have already passed, but not everyone sees his current playstyle as a complete loss. Good on the Nets for making the most of it while they can.

