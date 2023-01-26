ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

10 Ways to Transform Your Home for Less Than $10

We all want to transform our homes into something fresh and inviting. But with the rising costs of home improvement projects, it's difficult to get the look we want without breaking the bank. That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 everyday products to transform your home for less than $10. From kitchen upgrades to cleaning products and more, you can make simple and cost-effective changes to your home without going over your budget.
money.com

Treat Yourself to a New Set of Sheets and Save up to 50%

A good night’s sleep is essential for overall health and well-being. Invest in your well-being by investing in a new set of sheets. Quality bed sheets drastically improve your quality of life by making sure you're properly energized to tackle whatever the day throws your way. With the right sheet set, you can enjoy a luxurious sleeping experience without breaking the bank.
Agriculture Online

4 Cozy casseroles for cold days

Nothing warms you up on a cold day like a hot casserole fresh from the oven! All of these recipes have been tested by our sister publication's Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, so you know they're good!. Cheeseburger and fries casserole. How could the classic comfort combo of a...
The Daily South

Why You Should Be Shopping At Restaurant Supply Stores

They’re usually located somewhere in the industrial district of your city, hidden between warehouses and bathroom fixture showrooms. Maybe you’ve seen their signs and wondered what a restaurant supply store might contain—or thought, can I, a civilian, go inside? Perhaps the commercial deep fryers and three-compartment sinks advertised in the window put you off, as surely there’s nothing for the home cook in there.
Simplemost

According to feng shui, this is how you should set up your bedroom

If you’ve ever walked into a room and felt something was … off, it could be bad feng shui. Feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice that focuses on creating harmony in our physical environment to facilitate a better flow of energy. It’s believed our life force energy, or “qi,” can be affected by our surroundings, and making sure things are properly placed can positively shift our qi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy