Mecklenburg County, NC

Woman sentenced to probation in 2020 deadly crash

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — There is some closure for loved ones of a young woman who died after a head-on crash in northeast Mecklenburg County.

The driver who caused the wreck in 2020 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Thursday in a Mecklenburg County courtroom and got three years of probation.

Morgan Wetherbee was 18 years old when she died seven months after the wreck that happened on North Tryon Street.

Breeana McClain was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic and going 82 mph in a 55-mph zone when she lost control of the car, prosecutors said.

The car crossed over a median into oncoming traffic and hit Wetherbee head-on.

Wetherbee suffered multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

She had about 30 surgeries but eventually succumbed to her injuries.

“Morgan was one of the most amazing people on this planet,” her sister, Katie Wetherbee, said.

Wetherbee’s family and friends were in court demanding justice.

Her father told the judge he was angry but did not hate the woman whose actions killed his daughter.

“I forgive her,” the father said.

McClain got a chance to speak to the family.

“(There) hasn’t been one day since that tragic evening that I hadn’t thought about what I could have done to change the circumstances or the outcome,” McClain said. “But I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

The judge questioned the plea deal after hearing that McClain started a GoFundme page and posted on social media that she was the victim of the crash.

However, Judge Louis Trosch agreed to the plea deal.

The judge told McClain she must share her story 10 times at traffic classes during her probation because she said on social media that she was the victim.

Charlotte, NC
