Cumberland CID seeks $7M from feds for trail and transit loop

CUMBERLAND — In its quest to build a looping transit and trail network around Cobb’s bustling commercial district, the Cumberland Community Improvement District is shaking every funding tree it can find.

The CID’s governing board agreed Thursday to ante up about $1.7 million in the hopes of securing a lucrative federal grant to advance the project, known as the Cumberland Sweep.

If successful, the U.S. Department of Transportation would provide about $7 million toward planning and design of the Sweep which includes a self-driving shuttle, to circle the commercial district.

The DOT’s RAISE program — formerly known as BUILD and TIGER under past federal administrations — is expected to dole out nearly $2.3 billion this coming year for transportation and infrastructure projects.

But the winners are an exclusive club; no more than a few dozen projects are greenlit nationwide each year. In recent years, only a handful of projects in Georgia have received funding.

CID Executive Director Kim Menefee said this will be the third time the organization has sought the grant.

“The first time they put it forward, we were close, I will say, in being chosen. We weren’t, but we really had a good shot at it,” she said. “Last time around, they felt like we needed to add some additional technical information to our application.”

Menefee said she’s been in talks with Cobb’s federal lawmakers about backing the application, who have already directed some funding to the Sweep in the form of congressional earmarks and submitted letters of support for the grant application.

Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson added, “It isn’t uncommon that there are multiple applications for RAISE grants. So it’s kind of like a badge of honor. So as you get up in the numbers, you increase your chance of getting it.”

Board members were generally supportive of the proposal in spite of the hefty $1.7 million (or 20%) local match required.

“This is a really big impact. It may be one of the biggest things that we’ve ever really endeavored to do,” said Connie Engel. “And it looks like a big chunk when we’re looking at $1.7 million. But I think that’s what it’s going to take.”

Added Bob Voyles, “I think we should really press on our congressional representatives to do more than just write letters,” which prompted Menefee to come to their defense.

“And they have been,” she said, referring to the other projects Cobb’s representatives have championed. “…So they are doing more. I mean, they’re putting our projects on their list to make sure that we do receive … what we’ve requested.”

Menefee added, “What we’ve really tried to emphasize is that this project is definitely — this new mobility project really speaks to where people are today. They want to be able to walk and bike, and the autonomous shuttle system allows us to provide and address for that last mile connectivity to transit … This is a very important mobility project for us. And as our district has evolved, it’s a natural next step for us.”

The board voted unanimously to OK the funding request.

Said Chairman John Shern, “For the last 35 years, what we’ve always said is, this is what we do.”