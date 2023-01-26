England captain Buttler backs 'exceptional' Roy to regain his form ahead of the 50-over World Cup

Jason Roy enters the last-chance saloon at the Mangaung Oval on Friday as England begin their build-up to this autumn's World Cup.

Roy, the man whose throw at Lord's sealed his country's first one-day World Cup triumph back in 2019, has six matches to ensure he plays a part in the title defence in India .

England are unbeaten in four one-day internationals on this ground and hit their then second-highest score on their most recent visit seven years ago - a total of 399 for nine provided with early ballast by Roy, who blitzed 48 off just 30 balls.

That version of Roy now feels like a distant memory, and such is the bevy of big-hitting batting talent waiting in the wings, he has just this three-match series and three games in Bangladesh in March to prevent his 50-over career suffering the same fate his Twenty20 one did last summer.

England captain Jos Buttler threw his weight behind a man he watched scratch out 100 runs in eight innings as a Paarl Royals team-mate at the SA20.

'Jason has an outstanding record over a long period of time. He knows he's not performing as well as he'd like to at the minute, he knows that more than anyone,' Buttler said.

'But we are backing him. He has been a really influential figure in white-ball cricket, and in the 50-over team he has been exceptional for a long period of time. We think he has loads to offer, and are excited to see him get back to his best.'

Roy - with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 106 - will have a new opening partner this series in Dawid Malan, preferred to Phil Salt regardless of the latter's recent virus.

Malan's promotion allows Ben Duckett, who has not played in this format for more than six years, and the uncapped Harry Brook to slot into the No 3 and 4 positions in what represents a dual World Cup trial.

England's next ODI series, against the Bangladeshis, is their last until a World Cup squad is named and begins less than 24 hours after the Test team is scheduled to finish its tour of New Zealand.

'It's going to be pretty impossible for those guys to be involved there, so it's really important we expose them here and give them opportunity,' Buttler said.

England continue to plot their 50-over course without Ben Stokes, who was named the ICC's Test cricketer of the year. 'If he wants to change his decision, of course he'd be welcomed back with with open arms but we are very much at the moment planning as if he he won't be available,' was Buttler's diplomatic response to whether his fellow England captain might reverse his one-day retirement.

On a day when Kevin Pietersen - whose maiden England hundred in Bloemfontein 18 years ago was greeted by locals booing and symbolically turning their backs on him - addressed the batting group, all but one of the 14-man squad turned up for optional practice.

Jofra Archer's absence was said to be part of a carefully managed return-to-play schedule rather than anything untoward, however, and Buttler spoke enthusiastically of welcoming back the Sussex fast bowler, who has spent the past 22 months on the international sidelines.

Buttler said: 'He's only just coming back to competitive cricket, this will be his first international game for a long time, and there's always going to be a level of expectation on Jofra because we all know what he's capable of. But I'm sure he's just going to get better and better as he comes back.'

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma said 'whatever comes my way, I will always keep a smile on my face,' in response to his SA20 snub. Despite being South Africa's limited-overs captain, Bavuma was not picked by any of the six franchises and trained alone with batting coach Justin Sammons in the build-up.

His immediate task is to galvanise a Proteas team destined for June's World Cup qualification tournament unless they win this series. South Africa need a minimum of three victories, and almost certainly four, from their remaining five fixtures, to pip West Indies, Sri Lanka and Ireland for the eighth and final automatic place.