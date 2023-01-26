Read full article on original website
EGP Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5), with the stock changing hands as low as $165.88 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
China Shares Tipped To Return To The Upside On Monday
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had risen in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,265-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support when it opens on Monday.
Texas Community Bancshares Cuts Stake in Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS)
Fintel reports that Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (TCBS). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.26MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a...
East West Bancorp (EWBC) Declares $0.48 Dividend
East West Bancorp said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share. At the most...
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 30.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.02% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide on Adani rout; Nigeria bonds tumble on Moody's downgrade
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Monday, as Indian shares dipped after Adani group companies extended losses and Hong Kong stocks retreated, while Nigerian government bonds dropped after a Moody's ratings downgrade for the West African nation. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF fell 0.6%...
Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Heartland Financial USA said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share. At the most...
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPS, SSTK, BILL
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 7,160 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Today
Semiconductor companies are in high demand as they play a crucial role in driving technological advancements. In fact, these firms that are responsible for creating and producing semiconductor chips, are at the forefront of innovation. They also contribute to the growth of various sectors like smartphones, laptops, and automobiles. Moreover, the semiconductor market looks set to grow as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. This could result in an increasing demand for chips. As a result, this makes semiconductor stocks a potentially attractive investment option for retail investors.
Microsoft Continues Its March to Tech Dominance
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported earnings this week, and while hardware sales were down, the company's software and cloud business is humming along. Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Jon Quast discuss the report and whether this stock is a buy now. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 25,...
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 In Right Now
The best stocks to invest $1,000 in today will vary from person to person. I don't know your financial needs, your preferred style of investing, or what industries you're best equipped to follow and understand. So there is no simple one-size-fits-all slam dunk answer to that question. That being said,...
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023
Consistently investing in quality stocks is one of the best ways to build wealth for retirement, and one of the simplest ways to make sure you are investing in a company built to last is to look at its ability to pay dividends. These are companies that possess a competitive advantage and generate plenty of profits to reinvest in growth and still reward shareholders.
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: NVIDIA, Bilibili, Novo Nordisk in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the week higher on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting the fourth-straight weekly gain. The Nasdaq Composite made considerable gains on a broader tech rally, rising 4.3% for the week. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively.
EDR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.95, changing hands as high as $22.29 per share. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Best Stock to Buy: Ford Stock vs. Rivian Stock
Ford (NYSE: F) has a long history of making and selling cars, while Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is only recently ramping up the production of electric vehicles. This video will answer which stock is the better buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 26, 2023. The video was...
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Holding a stock forever can seem crazy, but as investors, we want to have the kind of time horizon that allows us to think in terms of decades. Two companies that fit that description of forever stocks are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL). They don't have the highest yields on the market at 4.1% and 2.5%, respectively, but they have sustainable businesses and payouts that should continue for the foreseeable future.
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week
Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
