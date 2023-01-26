ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shares Simple Trick to Getting Rid of Under-Door Draft

By Shawna Davis
 4 days ago

It’s January, which means many of us are currently experiencing cold temperatures and are relying on our heat in our homes to keep us warm, however, if you still find it difficult to keep warm even with the heat on high, it may be possible that you have the unwanted outside draft coming in through your door.

If this is the case, this simple solution to ged rid of the under-door draft from TikTok user @alcatraz_offroad is exactly what you need!

To try this easy solution on your door, all you need is grab a screwdriver that fits the screws that are in the rubber draft guard/stopper located on the floor at the entryway. As seen in the video, all he did was simply fit the screwdriver into the screw and turned left to loosen the guard. He turned left to loosen the guard to raise it higher and closer to the bottom of the door in order to prevent a draft from coming in, as opposed to turning the right, which will tighten and lower the guard closer to the ground.

Who knew to combat this issue all you need to have is a screwdriver? I had no idea, but much like his followers and viewers in the comment section, I’m glad he shared this simple trick!

