Read full article on original website
Related
tobaccoreporter.com
German Trade Group Blasts Call for Vape Ban
Recent calls to ban e-cigarettes lack a scientific basis, according to the German Association of the Tobacco Industry and Novel Products (BVTE). In a recent interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Manne Lucha, minister of social affairs, health and integration for Baden-Württemberg, said that e-cigarettes should be treated the same as combustible cigarettes and that flavored vapor products should be banned.
tobaccoreporter.com
Belgium Health Minister Pushes For Pouch Ban
The Belgian health minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, has called for a ban on nicotine pouches, citing concerns about youth exposure to tobacco products. “Our goal is to prevent our children and young people from smoking,” Vandenbroucke said. “If you are fully committed to a smoke-free generation, you must ensure that young people come into less contact with smoking or anything related to it.”
Comments / 0