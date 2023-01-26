ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the new KCI terminal’s $1.5 billion budget

The opening date for Kansas City’s new airport terminal is hovering on the horizon, and the public will get the chance to see the city’s costliest infrastructure project at an open house on Feb. 18. Serious conversation about a new terminal began a little less than a decade...
Kansas City officials announce opening date of new KCI airport terminal

This story has been updated. Kansas City International Airport's new $1.5 billion terminal will be opening Feb. 28, the city announced Monday. The last flights out of the airport's existing terminals will be Feb. 27, with aircrafts and equipment moving overnight. The new terminal will be over 1 million square...
