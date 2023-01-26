Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Falls In Pivotal Matchup Against Kansas
The battle of the blue bloods was on in Lexington on Saturday, and there was a buzz around Lexington that has not been felt in a long time. In a packed Rupp Arena, Kentucky battled Kansas in the finale to the Big 12/SEC challenge. Kansas walked in on a three game skid, but managed to go on a run towards the end of the first half and propel themselves to a lead that they never relinquished. The Jayhawks ended the Cats four game winning streak by taking down the Cats with a score 77-68.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Big stage, big disappointment: Kentucky falls to Kansas 77-68
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The table, as they say, was set for the University of Kentucky basketball team. Last night’s prime-time matchup with No. 9 Kansas brought the largest and best crowd in Rupp Arena since the end of the COVID pandemic. Kansas was listing. It had lost...
rockchalktalk.com
Kansas Mauls Kentucky
Bill Self had never lost 4 straight at Kansas coming into Saturday night’s game against Kentucky. In the final edition of the Big 12-SEC Challenge, the Jayhawks represented their conference well, despite one of the toughest matches of this year’s slate, a primetime game in Lexington. The Jayhawks led for most of this game, but neither team was ever able to really grab a commanding lead. Kentucky led by as many as five, up 11-6 just over four minutes in, but that quickly swung back to a 16-15 advantage for KU. The two teams see-sawed for a bit, but with 9:17 to go in the 1st, Kansas took a lead that, as it turned out, they would never relinquish as they went up 23-22. The Jayhawks led by as many as nine, and went into halftime up 41-34.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score
Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
aseaofblue.com
4-star Kendrick Gilbert is visiting Kentucky this weekend
The Kentucky Wildcats will have one more weekend of recruiting before National Signing Day, and there will be a big name visiting this weekend. Kendrick Gilbert is currently a 4-star recruit and is the No. 15 overall defensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals. Coming into the week, it...
Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked […]
fox56news.com
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
fox56news.com
Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, AG Cameron with lowest margin
A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, …. A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. Soccer stadium zoning...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
lanereport.com
Luther Deaton, Ray Daniels recognized with awards at Commerce Lexington annual event
LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the 141st year in its history, Commerce Lexington convened the area’s business community for a night of celebration and recognition on January 26 at An Evening With Commerce Lexington presented by Fifth Third Bank. Participants enjoyed great music and food, networking with colleagues and...
theasburycollegian.com
Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds
Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
