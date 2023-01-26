ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Falls In Pivotal Matchup Against Kansas

The battle of the blue bloods was on in Lexington on Saturday, and there was a buzz around Lexington that has not been felt in a long time. In a packed Rupp Arena, Kentucky battled Kansas in the finale to the Big 12/SEC challenge. Kansas walked in on a three game skid, but managed to go on a run towards the end of the first half and propel themselves to a lead that they never relinquished. The Jayhawks ended the Cats four game winning streak by taking down the Cats with a score 77-68.
LEXINGTON, KY
rockchalktalk.com

Kansas Mauls Kentucky

Bill Self had never lost 4 straight at Kansas coming into Saturday night’s game against Kentucky. In the final edition of the Big 12-SEC Challenge, the Jayhawks represented their conference well, despite one of the toughest matches of this year’s slate, a primetime game in Lexington. The Jayhawks led for most of this game, but neither team was ever able to really grab a commanding lead. Kentucky led by as many as five, up 11-6 just over four minutes in, but that quickly swung back to a 16-15 advantage for KU. The two teams see-sawed for a bit, but with 9:17 to go in the 1st, Kansas took a lead that, as it turned out, they would never relinquish as they went up 23-22. The Jayhawks led by as many as nine, and went into halftime up 41-34.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score

Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

4-star Kendrick Gilbert is visiting Kentucky this weekend

The Kentucky Wildcats will have one more weekend of recruiting before National Signing Day, and there will be a big name visiting this weekend. Kendrick Gilbert is currently a 4-star recruit and is the No. 15 overall defensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals. Coming into the week, it...
LEXINGTON, KY
KSN News

Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked […]
LAWRENCE, KS
fox56news.com

Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate

Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
LEAWOOD, KS
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
theasburycollegian.com

Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds

Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
GEORGETOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy