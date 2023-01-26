Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Daniel Hieronimus
Daniel R. Hieronimus, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Dan was born Sept. 9, 1948, in Ironton, son to the late Albert “Bill” and Betty (Pruitt) Hieronimus. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Waller) Hieronimus, whom he was married to for...
WSAZ
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
Ironton Tribune
Pancake breakfast coming up
The Ironton Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast will return on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be from 7 a.m.–noon at the Knights of Columbus hall, located at 2101 S. Third St., Ironton. An $8 donation will get you pancakes, sausage links and coffee, juice or milk. You can...
Ironton Tribune
Thundering Herd routs Georgia State, 103-65
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Led by six in double-figure scoring, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt) took its contest by a 38-point margin, 103-65, over the Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt) Saturday night in a front of a 5,711 sell-out crowd. “Shout-out to...
Ironton Tribune
Fruth Pharmacy named Regional Drug Chain of the Year
POINT PLEASANT — Fruth Pharmacy has been making its mark in the industry over the past 70 years by sticking to old-fashioned values and the motto “to do the right thing” as it continues to help take care of its patients and customers. Lynne Fruth, the chain’s...
thelevisalazer.com
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
Ironton Tribune
Childers helps rally Pointers by Ironton
SOUTH POINT — When the South Point Pointers introduce their starting lineup, they turn out the lights and put a spotlight on each starter as he is introduced. But the biggest spotlight on Friday shined on a backup as 6-foot-6 Jackson Childers came off the bench to score 18 points and help rally the Pointers to a 57-50 win over the Ironton Fighting Tigers in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Body found in roadway
BLOOMINGTON – A death investigation is underway concerning a man found in the roadway in the Bloomington area on Tuesday. According to Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 Magoffin County 911 received a call reporting an individual lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
Ironton Tribune
Wenstrup’s staff to be in Lawrence County Monday
Staff members of U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, will be in Lawrence County on Monday to take questions and help constituents of Ohio’s 2nd District. From 9–11 a.m. on Monday, the staff will be at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point. Among...
Ironton Tribune
Grand opening set for Black history museum
ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — A grand opening is scheduled for the Tri-State’s first Black history museum. A celebration will take place from 2-5 p.m. on April 22 for the C. B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, located at 901 Kilgore Dr. in Ashland. The museum is providing...
Ironton Tribune
Berry rallies Trojans by Redmen in final seconds
PORTSMOUTH — Sometimes seconds can feel like an eternity. It felt that way to the Rock Hill Redmen late in the fourth quarter of their Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. With Rock Hill leading 75-72 late in the fourth quarter, Deandre Berry scored the last 2 baskets to give the Trojans the lead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
wymt.com
Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - For more nearly 33 years, the family of Ruvil Hale has been waiting for answers. Sunday, they will lay to rest the case of his disappearance. Hale, a husband, father, and former coal miner, was last seen at the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. Only 43 at the time, he had a host of medical issues, was known to have seizures, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Though officers had little leads at the time, reports claim he was believed to be traveling in a Ford Tempo that disappeared from the area the same day.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: When the walls come tumblin’ down
Demolition began on the 108-year-old form Lombard Elementary School/Open Door School building in Ironton. The county plans to eventually redevelop the property on Lorain Street.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE LOOKING FOR LOUISA MAN WANTED FOR ASSAULT
WANTED: CLAYTON L. MURPHY, 52, OF LOUISA, KY., IS BEING SEARCHED FOR BY THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE. The Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland, KY. are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. KSP troopers are looking for Clayton L. Murphy, 52, of...
Kentucky man charged with DUI, child neglect in West Virginia hit-and-run
A Kentucky man is facing 11 misdemeanor charges, including DUI and child neglect, after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Cabell County.
q95fm.net
