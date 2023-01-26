ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

Scientists Build Working Tractor Beam, Although It's Comically Tiny

Scientists have built a real-life tractor beam that can pull actual objects using nothing but light. But it has one big drawback: it's absolutely tiny. As detailed in a new paper published in the journal Optics Express and recently spotted by ScienceAlert, a team of scientists figured out how to build a new laser that can form an optical tractor beam capable of manipulating objects at a distance.
Ars Technica

The generative AI revolution has begun—how did we get here?

Progress in AI systems often feels cyclical. Every few years, computers can suddenly do something they’ve never been able to do before. “Behold!” the AI true believers proclaim, “the age of artificial general intelligence is at hand!” “Nonsense!” the skeptics say. “Remember self-driving cars?”
Ars Technica

How to control your smart home without yelling at a dumb voice assistant

For many people, an automated smart home is about little things that add up to big conveniences over time. Lights turning on when you pull into the driveway, a downstairs thermostat adjustable from your upstairs bedroom, a robot vacuum working while you're at the grocery store—you put in a bit of setup work and your life gets easier.

