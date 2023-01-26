Read full article on original website
Related
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Futurism
Scientists Build Working Tractor Beam, Although It's Comically Tiny
Scientists have built a real-life tractor beam that can pull actual objects using nothing but light. But it has one big drawback: it's absolutely tiny. As detailed in a new paper published in the journal Optics Express and recently spotted by ScienceAlert, a team of scientists figured out how to build a new laser that can form an optical tractor beam capable of manipulating objects at a distance.
Ars Technica
The generative AI revolution has begun—how did we get here?
Progress in AI systems often feels cyclical. Every few years, computers can suddenly do something they’ve never been able to do before. “Behold!” the AI true believers proclaim, “the age of artificial general intelligence is at hand!” “Nonsense!” the skeptics say. “Remember self-driving cars?”
Mysterious 'Zone of Uncertainty' Inside The Brain Reveals a Surprise
Our brains do a fantastic job of acting as master control centers for our sacks of flesh if you stop and think about it – which again will call on your brain. Now researchers have discovered more about how the brain fixes long-term memories in its storage slots. The...
Ars Technica
How to control your smart home without yelling at a dumb voice assistant
For many people, an automated smart home is about little things that add up to big conveniences over time. Lights turning on when you pull into the driveway, a downstairs thermostat adjustable from your upstairs bedroom, a robot vacuum working while you're at the grocery store—you put in a bit of setup work and your life gets easier.
Comments / 0