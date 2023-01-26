ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

wrestlinginc.com

Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
ClutchPoints

Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal

Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future

As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him

Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
ringsidenews.com

Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline

The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match

After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match

"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023

– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestletalk.com

Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
Wrestle Zone

Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Opening Betting Odds For Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE this Saturday. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble

Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Konnan Praises Rey Mysterio’s WWE Storyline With Karrion Kross

Konnan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. During it, he spoke about Rey Mysterio’s storyline with Karrion Kross in WWE. You can check out some highlights below:. “Yeah. Well, Rey’s got a great segment coming up with somebody that… [Karrion Kross is] very polarizing. A lot of people may not like him because they’re into, ‘Everybody has to have great wrestling matches.’ And they don’t understand, characters get over more than wrestling matches. I can tell you that as a booker. And this guy’s a great character. I mean, he’s a guy that I could see in Hollywood.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Steve Austin Gets New TV Show from WWE and A&E, New Details on WWE Superstar Sundays on A&E

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to have his own TV show on A&E. WWE and A&E previously announced that Superstar Sundays will return on February 19 with the season premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8pm ET and the season two premiere of WWE Rivals at 10pm ET. Now a new report from Wrestlenomics has revealed that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will begin airing after season three of Biography wraps.
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Title Match Revealed for WrestleMania 39, Updated Card

Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now set for WWE’s WrestleMania 39. Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. She then appeared on tonight’s RAW to officially announce that she is choosing Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. Flair has not responded to Ripley as of this writing, and likely will not until Friday’s SmackDown.
INGLEWOOD, CA

