FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A Dead Humpback Whale Was Discovered On NY BeachAbdul GhaniHempstead, NY
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
New York Yankees Hire New CoachOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results, match grades: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley win Rumbles, Sami Zayn turns on Bloodline
One of WWE's most compelling storylines in years continued to be gripping television while two stars moved one step closer to main-eventing WrestleMania with victories at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night in San Antonio. Cody Rhodes, who entered last at No. 30, won the men's Royal Rumble match, while...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him
Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
Wrestle Zone
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on How Cody Rhodes Trained and Dropped Weight for Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Return
Cody Rhodes reportedly went through what was described as a boxing training camp to get back into ring shape for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event, his first match since the win over Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell back in the fall. Rhodes worked that match with the full tear of his pectoral muscle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller At WWE NXT Vengeance Day
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE this Saturday. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA – 14,451 sold. AEW Dynamite – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY – 5,224 sold. WWE SmackDown – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX – 7,191 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Konnan Praises Rey Mysterio’s WWE Storyline With Karrion Kross
Konnan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. During it, he spoke about Rey Mysterio’s storyline with Karrion Kross in WWE. You can check out some highlights below:. “Yeah. Well, Rey’s got a great segment coming up with somebody that… [Karrion Kross is] very polarizing. A lot of people may not like him because they’re into, ‘Everybody has to have great wrestling matches.’ And they don’t understand, characters get over more than wrestling matches. I can tell you that as a booker. And this guy’s a great character. I mean, he’s a guy that I could see in Hollywood.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Steve Austin Gets New TV Show from WWE and A&E, New Details on WWE Superstar Sundays on A&E
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to have his own TV show on A&E. WWE and A&E previously announced that Superstar Sundays will return on February 19 with the season premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8pm ET and the season two premiere of WWE Rivals at 10pm ET. Now a new report from Wrestlenomics has revealed that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will begin airing after season three of Biography wraps.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WrestleMania 39, Updated Card
Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now set for WWE’s WrestleMania 39. Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. She then appeared on tonight’s RAW to officially announce that she is choosing Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. Flair has not responded to Ripley as of this writing, and likely will not until Friday’s SmackDown.
