Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 1/27/2023
– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary show. We’re now live from the back parking lot of the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as a black SUV pulls up. Out hops Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos say tonight is all about Sikoa as he faces Kevin Owens in the main event. Jimmy and Solo walk ahead and Jey follows but here comes Sami Zayn from the side, dressed in all black. Sami just wanted to catch Jey before he goes in the arena and tell him how much he appreciates what he did for him in Tribal Court on Monday. Sami says it meant the world to him and he will never forget it. Sami and Jey have each other’s backs. They embrace and Sami runs off, pulling his hood back up over his head.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Delivers Simple Message After WWE Royal Rumble Win and Sami Zayn’s Turn, Zayn vs. Reigns Note
Sami Zayn has turned on The Bloodline. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was headlined by Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Kevin Owens. Reigns left Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa in the back, and brought Zayn to the ring with him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Liv Morgan Has Pitched To WWE Officials About Starting First In 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Liv Morgan spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote this year’s WWE Royal Rumble event about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE star noted that she has pitched to officials about starting out the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match in the first entry:. “I am hoping and I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible WWE NXT Spoilers for the Royal Rumble
It looks like WWE NXT Superstars may be featured in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this weekend. A new report from PWInsider notes that Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble event. The 2022 Rumble did...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya’s WWE Royal Rumble Outfit Had Special Ties To The Hart Foundation
Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Superstar Possibly Injured Going Into the Royal Rumble (UPDATED)
Rey Mysterio may have suffered an injury on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Mysterio missed his scheduled meet & greet in San Antonio this morning, and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. This was a last minute change that was booked after last night’s SmackDown ended, according to PWInsider.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Comments On NBA Superstar Doing DX Crotch Chop, Royal Rumble Edition Of The Bump Now Online
Philadelphia 76ers Superstar Joel Embiid recently got fined by the NBA for doing a DX crotch chop celebration during a game against The Brooklyn Nets. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H responded to a clip of Embiid online and writes, “Curious, @JoelEmbiid…If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoilers on a New WWE Gimmick and Returns at the Royal Rumble
As we’ve noted, there’s been talk that Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona may return to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight, with Cardona possibly bringing back his Zack Ryder gimmick. Green has been signed for a few months, and has been waiting on creative plans for her return.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Reportedly Have Contracts With WWE Until 2027
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The OC, are reportedly signed with WWE until 2027. According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions signed a five-year deal with WWE following their return at the tail end of 2022. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, had runs in IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW after their release back in 2020.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler Updates on a Top Superstar and a Former World Champion
– There’s been talk of former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis being considered for a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, according to PWInsider. There’s been interest in Aldis going back to when he was in NWA, a run that officially ended on January 1. We noted before how Aldis’ wife, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, is technically a free agent and could appear tonight, as she did in 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jay Briscoe Funeral Will Stream Live On Youtube For Those Who Cannot Attend In Person
The funeral for ROH legend Jay Briscoe will be streaming live on Youtube this Sunday at 1pm EST. Briscoe tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 17th after getting into a car accident. AEW President Tony Khan recently held a tribute show for the former world champion, which was released for free on Honor Club and the official ROH Youtube page. Wrestling stars from around the world, including talents from WWE, AEW, NPW, GCW, NWA, IMPACT, etc. have paid their respects to Briscoe, calling him and his brother Mark a trailblazer for tag team wrestling.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,860 tickets and there are 728 left. The show is set up for 6,588 seats. WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for the show, but it will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble including what’s next for Bianca Belair after retaining the Raw Women’s Title over Alexa Bliss.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair On Facing Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble: “Always A Chance For Something Weird To Happen”
Bianca Belair is ready to face Alexa Bliss at the WWE Royal Rumble but is staying on her toes in case something weird happens. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke about this topic during a chat with Wrestling Inc. at media day for the Rumble, where she revealed that she plans on unleashing some frustration she had on Bliss after their multiple encounters on television. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA – 14,451 sold. AEW Dynamite – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY – 5,224 sold. WWE SmackDown – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX – 7,191 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller At WWE NXT Vengeance Day
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE this Saturday. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mia Yim Says The Camaraderie In The WWE Women’s Locker Room Is Great, Reveals Short Term Goals For 2023
WWE star Mia Yim was one of the many talents who spoke with the media ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble premium live event in San Antonio. During her chat with Denise Salcedo, Yim discusses the camaraderie in the women’s locker room, stating that it reminds her of her days in NXT. Highlights from her interview can be found below.
Comments / 0