Why One Man Built a Memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri
Have you ever had an event in your life so affect you that it changed the trajectory of your journey and sent you off into a new adventure? That happened to a Missouri man who had one singular moment affect him so deeply, he built a memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri.
Can You Have Backyard Chickens in Missouri Cities? – It Depends
This is not a new question, but it's one that's taken on new meaning with the skyrocketing price of eggs. Can you have backyard chickens in Missouri cities? The truth is it's a more complicated answer than you might think. It depends on a number of factors. As CNN reported...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
‘Never know what you’re going to come across’: Possible prehistoric bison fossil unearthed in Missouri
David Jamerson and Mike Ruth are just some good old boys, never meanin' no harm.
Look: Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
A wildlife refuge in Arkansas said an African serval cat on the loose in Missouri for at least six months has been safely captured on a farm and will have a new home at the refuge.
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
stlpublicradio.org
Don’t be surprised to discover jellyfish in Missouri freshwater bodies
A non-native species of jellyfish from the Yangtze River Basin in China is thriving in St. Louis region freshwater habitats. The species Craspedacusta sowerbii, also known as the peach blossom or freshwater jellyfish, is common throughout Missouri’s lakes, reservoirs, and other slow-moving bodies of water, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules
Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. While many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, they still retain much of their original heritage.
See Inside an Iowa Cave Where You Can Pan for Crystals and Gems
If you're a fan of caves and also love the idea of panning for gold, there's an Iowa cave you should know about. No, I can't help you with the gold, but you could walk away with some crystals and gems. I've never been to Crystal Lake Cave in Dubuque,...
Strange Reports of ‘Hellhounds’ in Missouri’s Mark Twain Forest
The Mark Twain National Forest is one of the wildest wildernesses in America. Miles and miles of trees and wildlife. If new stories are to be believed, there is also something else roaming these Missouri woods. Strange beasts that many describe as "hellhounds" are now a part of numerous stories of encounters there.
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now
The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
3 Notorious Outlaws Lie Together Forever in 1 Missouri Cemetery
They once rode with Jesse James. Now, three of the most notorious outlaws all lie together forever in one Missouri cemetery although they took entirely different roads to get there. Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery is on the southeast part of 3rd Street in Lee's Summit, Missouri. It looks like just...
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states.
KICK AM 1530
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
9News
Mystery solved of how dog with Texas microchip ended up on Colorado highway
A dog named Bear went missing from his yard in Texas three years ago. His journey after that brought him to Colorado and a new family.
Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows
A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Watch a Midwestern Squirrel Get Really Buzzed on Fermented Pears
Let me tell you a tale that's a teachable moment about leaving aging fruit in your yard. A Midwestern lady was surprised to see a little squirrel had discovered her pears. One problem though. The pears had fermented and the young squirrel was about to go on a very long joy ride that was all captured by a camera on her feeder.
plattecountylandmark.com
Parson pledges to widen I-70
In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
