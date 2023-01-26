ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, MO

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Don’t be surprised to discover jellyfish in Missouri freshwater bodies

A non-native species of jellyfish from the Yangtze River Basin in China is thriving in St. Louis region freshwater habitats. The species Craspedacusta sowerbii, also known as the peach blossom or freshwater jellyfish, is common throughout Missouri’s lakes, reservoirs, and other slow-moving bodies of water, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
MISSOURI STATE
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules

Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. While many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, they still retain much of their original heritage.
CALEDONIA, MO
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now

The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong

Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
MISSOURI STATE
Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows

A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
Parson pledges to widen I-70

In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
MISSOURI STATE
