Burrillville, RI

Daniele International recalls 52,914 pounds of sausage products

BURRILLVILLE – A town-based business has issued a recall for more than 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products over concerns for listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the problem during routine inspection of products sold by Daniele International LLC that were shipped to various retail locations nationwide from December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Property sales in Burrillville between Jan. 23 & Jan. 30

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Jan. 23 and Monday, Jan. 30. Seller: Simone Lambert (trustee) Seller: John Dorsey (receiver) Buyer: Helping Hands Community Partners. Price: $30,000. 171 Warner Lane. Seller: Joseph & Rossy Jaquay. Buyer: Kiana Moore...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Sunday cartoon: Open water area safety

BURRILLVILLE – The winter weather this year appears to be in a holding pattern regarding severe cold temperatures and open water area freezing over. This week’s Sunday feature has a coloring cartoon related to open water and keeping kids safer when outside taking walks, ice skating or playing.
BURRILLVILLE, RI

