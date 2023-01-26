BURRILLVILLE – A town-based business has issued a recall for more than 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products over concerns for listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the problem during routine inspection of products sold by Daniele International LLC that were shipped to various retail locations nationwide from December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO