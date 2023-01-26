Titanic might have turned James Cameron into the king of the world, but its historic success came at the expense of sinking other films; no pun intended. For one, Titanic’s tumultuous production meant that Paramount Pictures, which cofinanced the pricey blockbuster with 20th Century Fox, had to find another movie to slot into its original release date in the summer of 1997. The studio landed on Event Horizon, Paul W.S. Anderson’s gnarly cult classic that was hindered by such a hasty turnaround. (As Anderson told me in 2020, Paramount gave him only four weeks to cut the film; he was hoping for 10.) Then there were all the movies that Titanic squashed during its 15 consecutive weeks atop the box office, a feat that hadn’t been achieved since E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. All told, Titanic was a commercial force that no film during this monthslong period could stand up to—least of all another tentpole about a doomed ocean liner.

