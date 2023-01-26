Read full article on original website
The Ringer
‘Deep Rising’ at 25 and the Lost Art of the Creature Feature
Titanic might have turned James Cameron into the king of the world, but its historic success came at the expense of sinking other films; no pun intended. For one, Titanic’s tumultuous production meant that Paramount Pictures, which cofinanced the pricey blockbuster with 20th Century Fox, had to find another movie to slot into its original release date in the summer of 1997. The studio landed on Event Horizon, Paul W.S. Anderson’s gnarly cult classic that was hindered by such a hasty turnaround. (As Anderson told me in 2020, Paramount gave him only four weeks to cut the film; he was hoping for 10.) Then there were all the movies that Titanic squashed during its 15 consecutive weeks atop the box office, a feat that hadn’t been achieved since E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. All told, Titanic was a commercial force that no film during this monthslong period could stand up to—least of all another tentpole about a doomed ocean liner.
The Ringer
Peacock’s Promising Start to 2023 Might Not Be a Fluke
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss NBC’s typically struggling streaming service, Peacock, and its strong start to 2023. With shows like Yellowstone and movies like Nope, Peacock saw a 40 percent increase in subscribers in Q4 of 2022. Matt and Lucas discuss why Peacock may be long for the streaming world, what Comcast should do with its stake in Hulu, and how long Peacock can lose money before pulling the plug.
The Ringer
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Recap
Charles and Van share their instant reactions to the third episode of The Last of Us. They explain what makes this standout episode so special and why it immediately deserves a place in the pantheon of great TV episodes. Next, the guys discuss the significance of Bill and Frank’s love story and how it mirrors Joel and Ellie’s relationship. Later, they talk about the brilliant casting choices of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. Finally, Charles closes by asking Van what his fruit and video game of choice would be during the apocalypse.
